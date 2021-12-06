Log in
Skillsoft Partners with Udemy Business to Empower Technical Skills and Competency Mastery

12/06/2021 | 08:01am EST
Skillsoft’s Percipio Learning Platform Serves as Single Focal Point for Enterprise Learning

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL), a global leader in corporate digital learning, today announced it has entered into a content partnership with Udemy Business (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online. Through this content partnership, Skillsoft will integrate Udemy Business’ content into Skillsoft’s Percipio next-generation platform, streamlining the learning experience across the enterprise and enabling learners to more effectively acquire new skills and develop existing ones.

According to Skillsoft’s Global Knowledge IT Skills and Salary Report, 76 percent of IT decision-makers are facing skills gaps in their departments and 38 percent report being unable to fill three or more positions. Furthermore, IDC predicts that digital transformation-related IT skill shortages will affect 90 percent of organizations by 2025, and skills gaps will cost more than $6.5 trillion globally through 20251. Thus, it is more important than ever to build a talent pool from within, equipping an organization’s existing workforce with the technical and digital skills needed to succeed in the future economy.

Skillsoft’s Technology & Developer solutions deliver true skills mastery via engaging learning experiences that range from micro-learning to complete role-based journeys and professional certifications, further enhanced by the Company’s June 2021 acquisition of Global Knowledge. Now, customers can integrate and curate additional technical content from other leading learning providers, including Udemy Business, to further enable a skills-based curriculum, while utilizing Skillsoft Percipio as a singular focal point for enterprise learning to deliver interactivity and drive greater engagement and learning retention.

The addition of Udemy Business content will augment existing Skillsoft Aspire Journeys, which provide both role-based and skill-based learning paths aligned to the most in-demand technologies and certifications today. Allowing organizations to blend their custom content and instructor-led training with Udemy Business, Skillsoft, and other providers’ content will deliver increased value for organizations seeking to reskill and upskill talent to overcome critical gaps.

“This content partnership enables us to continue on our mission to bring learning into the flow of work. Customers can now access Udemy Business courses on advanced and emerging technologies and their own custom content in one cohesive place,” said Greg Brown, President, Udemy Business. “Udemy Business and Skillsoft are equipped to prepare today’s workforce for tomorrow’s challenges by helping technology teams deliver the continuous innovation and sophistication required to drive sustainable business growth in today’s economy.”

“To meaningfully reskill employees, organizations must provide adequate training and resources to drive proficiency, which is required to solve the skills gap equation,” said Cushing Anderson, Program Vice President, IT Education and Certification, IDC. “Technologists are hands-on learners, and for training to truly resonate, they require a combination of traditional and action-oriented learning activities, including practice labs and sandbox environments, where they can put newfound skills to the test.”

“We are excited to add Udemy Business to a growing and impressive roster of content partnerships,” said Apratim Purakayastha, Chief Technology Officer, Skillsoft. “By providing organizations with the ability to shape custom Aspire Journeys—leveraging all of the learning content they license or create internally—we are better able to equip individuals with mastery of very specific technical skills in addition to attaining more in-depth competencies to help organizations close critical skills gaps.”

To learn more about Skillsoft’s Technology & Developer content library, visit www.skillsoft.com/tech-dev.

1 – IDC, IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Future of Work 2022 Predictions, Doc. #US47290521, October 2021

About Udemy

Udemy’s (Nasdaq: UDMY) mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a global leader in corporate digital learning, focused on transforming today’s workforce for tomorrow’s economy. The Company provides enterprise learning solutions designed to prepare organizations for the future of work, overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft offers a comprehensive suite of premium, original, and authorized partner content, including one of the broadest and deepest libraries of leadership & business skills, technology & developer, and compliance curricula. With access to a broad spectrum of learning options (including video, audio, books, bootcamps, live events, and practice labs), organizations can meaningfully increase learner engagement and retention. Skillsoft’s offerings are delivered through Percipio, its award-winning, AI-driven, immersive learning platform purpose built to make learning easier, more accessible, and more effective. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.


© Business Wire 2021
