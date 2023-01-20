Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Skillz Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKLZ   US83067L1098

SKILLZ INC.

(SKLZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-20 pm EST
0.8001 USD   +11.13%
05:29pSkillz Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:28pFinancial Executive Alex Mandel Joins Skillz' Board of Directors
BU
2022Skillz Receives Non-Compliance Notice From NYSE
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Executive Alex Mandel Joins Skillz' Board of Directors

01/20/2023 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seasoned CFO Brings Financial Expertise to Skillz

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced that Alex Mandel, Chief Financial Officer of The Influential Network Inc., has joined its Board of Directors. Mandel will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board. Mandel replaces Vanna Mehta-Krantz, who is stepping down to focus on other work commitments. Skillz is thankful for her contributions to the company during her tenure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005485/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alex Mandel to our board. His decades of financial experience, coupled with deep understanding of user acquisition, will be invaluable as we build the future of our company,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz.

Mandel currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of The Influential Network Inc., a privately-held influencer marketing company. Prior to this, Mandel served as Chief Financial Officer of Fluent, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNT), IAC Applications, and LendingTree, Inc. (Nasdaq: TREE). At LendingTree, he was credited with playing an essential role in the Company’s resurgence. Mandel also held the position of Managing Director at investment banking firms Centerview Partners, LLC and Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. He received his Bachelor of Arts in economics from Tufts University and his Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

“I see incredible potential in Skillz as it defines an entire industry,” said Alex Mandel. “It’s a privilege to join Skillz’ Board of Directors at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey and to help accelerate its trajectory towards profitable growth.”

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform dedicated to bringing out the best in everyone through competition. The Skillz platform helps developers create multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, with the goal of building the home of competition for all. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Source: Skillz Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SKILLZ INC.
05:29pSkillz Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote o..
AQ
05:28pFinancial Executive Alex Mandel Joins Skillz' Board of Directors
BU
2022Skillz Receives Non-Compliance Notice From NYSE
MT
2022Skillz Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standa..
AQ
2022Skillz Receives Notice of Non-Compliance with NYSE Trading Share Price Listing Rule
BU
2022Skillz Inc.(NYSE:SKLZ) dropped from S&P Software & Services Select Indu..
CI
2022Skillz Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
2022SKILLZ INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
2022RBC Cuts Price Target on Skillz to $1 From $1.50, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
2022Transcript : Skillz Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKILLZ INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 275 M - -
Net income 2022 -332 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 303 M 303 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart SKILLZ INC.
Duration : Period :
Skillz Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKILLZ INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,72 $
Average target price 1,44 $
Spread / Average Target 99,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew C. Paradise Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Evan Roswig President & Chief Financial Officer
Vassily Filippov Chief Technology Officer
Vandana Mehta-Krantz Independent Director
Kent Wakeford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKILLZ INC.42.55%303
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED14.61%459 827
NETFLIX, INC.7.09%140 529
PROSUS N.V.15.38%105 061
AIRBNB, INC.15.91%62 748
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.39%57 898