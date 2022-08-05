Log in
    SKLZ   US83067L1098

SKILLZ INC.

(SKLZ)
Henry Hoffman, Partner at SL Advisors, Joins Skillz Board of Directors

08/05/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Experienced Portfolio Manager Brings Deep Financial Expertise As Skillz Builds for Profitable Growth

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced that Henry Hoffman, Partner and Portfolio Manager at SL Advisors, has joined its Board of Directors. Hoffman will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005407/en/

Henry Hoffman Joins Skillz Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled for Henry Hoffman to bring his extensive experience in the financial services industry to our board as Skillz is building for profitable growth,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz.

Henry Hoffman is a Partner at SL Advisors and Portfolio Manager of the SL Advisors MLP & Infrastructure SMA strategies. He is also Co-Portfolio Manager of the Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund (MLXIX) and Co-Portfolio Manager for the Rational Inflation Growth Fund (IGOIX). Hoffman is a co-creator of the American Energy Indices, with a deep passion for the energy infrastructure space. Before joining SL Advisors, he worked as a buy-side equity analyst for PNC Capital Advisors and a private equity real estate analyst for PNC Realty Investors. Hoffman graduated from Duke University with a B.S in economics and a minor in chemistry.

“Skillz is a true pioneer and leader that’s reimagining the future of entertainment through competition. I am honored to join the board and be part of the company’s journey ahead,” said Henry Hoffman.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform dedicated to bringing out the best in everyone through competition. The Skillz platform helps developers create multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, with the goal of building the home of competition for all. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Source: Skillz Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SKILLZ INC.
04:36pSKILLZ INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standa..
AQ
04:16pHenry Hoffman, Partner at SL Advisors, Joins Skillz Board of Directors
BU
08/04SKILLZ INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
08/04Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Skillz to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $1.50 Fro..
MT
08/04Wedbush Cuts Price Target on Skillz to $3.75 From $5 After 'Underwhelming' Q2, Keeps Ou..
MT
08/04SKILLZ : Announces Q2 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Skillz Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/03Earnings Flash (SKLZ) SKILLZ Posts Q2 Revenue $73.3M
MT
08/03Skillz Announces Q2 2022 Results
BU
08/03Skillz Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 3..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on SKILLZ INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 271 M - -
Net income 2022 -321 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 643 M 643 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 66,9%
Managers and Directors
Andrew C. Paradise Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ian Lee Chief Financial Officer
Vanna Mehta-Krantz Independent Director
Kent Wakeford Independent Director
Harry Evans Sloan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKILLZ INC.-78.90%643
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.70%379 572
NETFLIX, INC.-61.84%102 242
PROSUS N.V.-11.70%92 708
AIRBNB, INC.-28.39%76 241
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.04%62 543