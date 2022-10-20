Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Skillz Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKLZ   US83067L1098

SKILLZ INC.

(SKLZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
0.8809 USD   -10.12%
08:38aPlay Mechanix is the Winner of the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge
BU
10/17Skillz Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
10/13North American Morning Briefing: CPI Print in -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Play Mechanix is the Winner of the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge

10/20/2022 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Play Mechanix’s NFL QB Shootout Is Skillz’ first NFL branded mobile game and is Now Available on iOS and Android

The National Football League (NFL) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today revealed that Play Mechanix won the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge. Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, competing developers had the opportunity to create innovative NFL-inspired and branded mobile games powered by the Skillz esports platform. Play Mechanix was selected out of nearly 200 developers for their high-quality graphics, NFL brand representation, and fun and challenging game play that is expected to appeal to current NFL fans and others who may be experiencing the fun of the NFL for the first time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005237/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The winning game, NFL QB Shootout, invites fans to quarterback their favorite NFL team to victory by mastering their football throwing prowess. With 32 NFL teams to choose from, players compete by throwing passes and scoring touchdowns to win real-world prizes before the clock runs out.

“Huge congratulations to Play Mechanix for building a game that received high marks from NFL fans around the world to win the developer challenge,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz. “Empowering game developers defines the heart and soul of what we do at Skillz, and is the reason why we approached the NFL to team up on this competition. We are excited to partner with Play Mechanix to offer the thrill and fun of NFL QB Shootout to millions of players.”

“It’s an incredible honor to win the NFL & Skillz Developer Challenge,” said George Petro, President of Play Mechanix. “The NFL is one of the biggest brands in the world, and our vision was to create a unique game experience that will excite both current and new fans alike. Through this opportunity, Skillz is empowering us to create an NFL branded mobile game that enables evenly matched tournaments while facilitating an amazing experience for players.”

NFL QB Shootout will enable engagement with millions of new and existing football fans where they live - on mobile - while driving the convergence of offline and online sports. The winning game, NFL QB Shootout, showcases the possibilities that happen when developers’ creativity meets the power of the Skillz platform, along with the magnitude of the NFL brand and its fandom.

NFL QB Shootout is available now for play on iOS and Android.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform dedicated to bringing out the best in everyone through competition. The Skillz platform helps developers create multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, with the goal of building the home of competition for all. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

About Play Mechanix, Inc.

Founded in 1995 by former Midway designer George Petro (NARC, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Revolution X), Play Mechanix is a global leader in the design and development of arcade video games. Merging with Raw Thrills in 2006 to form the top arcade video game manufacturer in the world, Play Mechanix is responsible for hit releases such as the Big Buck Hunter series, Minecraft Dungeons Arcade, Halo: Fireteam Raven, The Walking Dead, Terminator Salvation, Aliens Armageddon, MotoGP and many more.

Source: Skillz Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SKILLZ INC.
08:38aPlay Mechanix is the Winner of the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge
BU
10/17Skillz Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
10/13North American Morning Briefing: CPI Print in -2-
DJ
10/12Citigroup Cuts Price Target on Skillz to $0.95 From $1.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/12BTIG Downgrades Skillz to Sell From Neutral; Price Target is $0.65
MT
09/12Skillz Names Gaming Industry Veteran Vassily Filippov Chief Technology Officer
BU
09/12Skillz Inc. Announces the Appointment of Vassily Filippov as Chief Technology Officer
CI
08/31Citigroup Trims Price Target on Skillz to $1.50 From $1.55, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/25Seasoned Gaming and Hospitality Executive Seth Schorr Joins Skillz Board of Directors
BU
08/25Skillz Inc. Appoints Seth Schorr to its Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKILLZ INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 268 M - -
Net income 2022 -319 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 369 M 369 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart SKILLZ INC.
Duration : Period :
Skillz Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKILLZ INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,88 $
Average target price 1,83 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew C. Paradise Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Evan Roswig President & Chief Financial Officer
Vassily Filippov Chief Technology Officer
Vanna Mehta-Krantz Independent Director
Kent Wakeford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKILLZ INC.-88.16%369
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-46.58%292 810
NETFLIX, INC.-54.79%121 129
AIRBNB, INC.-29.80%74 738
PROSUS N.V.-31.04%67 620
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-34.34%54 507