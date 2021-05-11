Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Skillz Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKLZ   US83067L1098

SKILLZ INC.

(SKLZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Skillz Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/11/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Skillz Inc. (“Skillz” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SKLZ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 7, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The three games that comprised the majority of Skillz’s revenue had suffered from a significant decline. The Company’s financial condition was misrepresented by its revenue recognition policy. The Company’s growth projections, especially in the Android market, were unrealistic. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Skillz, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SKILLZ INC.
01:56pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
01:34pEQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying..
BU
10:01aSKLZ SHAREHOLDER NOTIFICATION : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Skil..
PR
04:29aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
05/10SKILLZ ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
05/10SKILLZ  : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Skillz Inc. ..
BU
05/07SKILLZ  : Awarded “Best Places to Work” Distinction
BU
05/05SKILLZ  : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Skillz' Price Target to $30 from $33, Keeps ..
MT
05/05SKILLZ  : Q1 2021 Financial Results
PU
05/05SKILLZ  : Names Ian Lee Finance Chief
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 376 M - -
Net income 2021 -187 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 705 M 5 705 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart SKILLZ INC.
Duration : Period :
Skillz Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKILLZ INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 24,92 $
Last Close Price 14,41 $
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 72,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew C. Paradise Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Henry Chief Financial Officer
Miriam Aguirre Chief Technology Officer
Vanna Mehta-Krantz Independent Director
Kent Wakeford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKILLZ INC.-27.95%5 705
ACCENTURE PLC11.26%184 725
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.88%158 514
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.55%130 606
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.61%82 721
INFOSYS LIMITED6.67%77 473