Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Skillz Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKLZ   US83067L1098

SKILLZ INC.

(SKLZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SKLZ Looming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Skillz Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 7, 2021

06/30/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Skillz Inc. ("Skillz" or "the Company") (NYSE: SKLZ) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Skillz securities between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sklz.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) three games responsible for a majority of Skillz’s revenues had declined substantially; (2) Skillz’s revenue recognition policy misrepresented the financial condition of the company; (3) unrealistic market growth, specifically in the Android market; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sklz or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Skillz you have until July 7, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SKILLZ INC.
11:01aSKLZ LOOMING DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Skillz Inc. S..
BU
06/26INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Alerts Shareholders of Se..
PR
06/23SKILLZ  : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Skillz Inc. f/k..
PR
06/22SKILLZ  : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Skil..
PR
06/21DEADLINE ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Skillz..
PR
06/17SKILLZ  : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED AND TRUSTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Skillz Inc. f/k/a..
PR
06/17SKILLZ  : Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the Skillz Inc. f/k/a Fly..
BU
06/16SKLZ CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Skillz Inc...
PR
06/16SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims
PR
06/16SKLZ INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 376 M - -
Net income 2021 -187 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -46,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 786 M 8 786 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 23,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart SKILLZ INC.
Duration : Period :
Skillz Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKILLZ INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,16 $
Average target price 24,25 $
Spread / Average Target 9,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew C. Paradise Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Lee Chief Financial Officer
Miriam Aguirre Chief Technology Officer
Vanna Mehta-Krantz Independent Director
Kent Wakeford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKILLZ INC.10.80%8 104
ACCENTURE PLC13.48%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.70%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.63%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED24.47%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.59%83 980