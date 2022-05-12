Log in
    SKLZ   US83067L1098

SKILLZ INC.

(SKLZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 03:22:05 pm EDT
1.675 USD   +12.42%
02:57pShari Glazer, CEO of Kalos Labs and Founder of US Digital Trust, Joins Skillz Board of Directors
BU
05/06SKILLZ INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/05Wedbush Adjusts Price Target on Skillz to $5 From $7.50, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Shari Glazer, CEO of Kalos Labs and Founder of US Digital Trust, Joins Skillz Board of Directors

05/12/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
The Globally-Recognized Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, and Owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United Joins Skillz Board as Its Second Woman Director

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that Shari Glazer, entrepreneur and a globally-recognized philanthropist, has joined its board of directors. Shari serves as the second woman director to be elected to the Skillz board of directors, which now includes eight board members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005968/en/

Shari Glazer Joins Skillz Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Shari Glazer Joins Skillz Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“We couldn’t be happier to benefit from Shari Glazer’s extensive expertise at the intersection of sports, technology, and philanthropy, and bring her on our journey to deliver fair competition to everyone, redefining how competition happens– in mobile gaming and beyond,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz.

In addition to being Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kalos Labs, a digital assets and blockchain platform for global brands, Shari Glazer is the founder of US DIGITAL Trust, which manages a diverse portfolio of private investments across the digital assets industry. The Glazer family has also owned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise since 1995, helping steer the team to Super Bowl victory in 2021, and British soccer powerhouse Manchester United, which they acquired in 2006. As a globally-recognized philanthropist and co-founder of the Edward and Shari Glazer Charitable Trust, Glazer currently sits on the Board of Trustees for MOCA, and Board of Overseers at Hoover Institution, Stanford University. In 2018, Glazer opened the Shari and Ed Glazer Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CEI), designed to enhance collaboration and experiential learning, and to serve as an academic hub and idea incubator.

“I’m honored to join Skillz’s Board. As a category creator, Skillz has been uniquely positioned to disrupt the competitive mobile games industry and build the home for competition for all. I look forward to the opportunity to be a part of the company’s evolution and next stage of growth,” said Glazer.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Source: Skillz Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 399 M - -
Net income 2022 -325 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 610 M 610 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 68,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,49 $
Average target price 3,79 $
Spread / Average Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew C. Paradise Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ian Lee Chief Financial Officer
Vanna Mehta-Krantz Independent Director
Kent Wakeford Independent Director
Harry Evans Sloan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKILLZ INC.-79.97%610
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.29%425 667
PROSUS N.V.-41.18%116 217
AIRBNB, INC.-30.24%73 925
NETFLIX, INC.-72.38%73 914
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-46.17%44 320