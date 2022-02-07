Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Skillz Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKLZ   US83067L1098

SKILLZ INC.

(SKLZ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/07 04:00:02 pm
3.88 USD   +3.19%
04:32pSkillz Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
BU
01/14SKILLZ : Investor Presentation
PU
01/03SKILLZ : Launches in India with a Live Pilot–
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Skillz Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

02/07/2022 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 results after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Skillz will post a stockholder letter discussing the fourth quarter results on its investor relations website at http://investors.skillz.com. A live question and answer conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will begin at 5:30pm Eastern Time (ET).

Starting on February 14, 2022 at 5:30pm ET, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to Skillz management by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/skillz-2021-q4/. This Q&A platform will remain open until February 20, 2022 at 5:30pm ET. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The Q&A conference call can be accessed by registering online for the Skillz Webcast, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID, upon which they will enter the conference call. Access to a live audio-webcast of the discussion in listen-only mode will be available at https://investors.skillz.com.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website. An audio replay of the Q&A conference call will be available through March 2, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (US) or +44-204-525-0658 (international) and entering the passcode 241213.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Source: Skillz Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SKILLZ INC.
04:32pSkillz Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
BU
01/14SKILLZ : Investor Presentation
PU
01/03SKILLZ : Launches in India with a Live Pilot–
PU
2021INSIDER SELL : Skillz
MT
2021Skillz Inc. Issues $300,000,000 of Its 10.250% Secured Notes Due 2026
CI
2021Skillz Prices Private Offering of $300 Million Senior Notes
MT
2021Skillz Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Senior Secured Notes
BU
2021Skillz Inc. Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Senior Secured Notes
CI
2021Sloan, Baker-led SPAC files for $750 mln U.S. IPO
RE
2021Skillz Proposes $300 Million Debt Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKILLZ INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 389 M - -
Net income 2021 -143 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 534 M 1 534 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float -
Chart SKILLZ INC.
Duration : Period :
Skillz Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKILLZ INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,76 $
Average target price 15,83 $
Spread / Average Target 321%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew C. Paradise Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Lee Chief Financial Officer
Vanna Mehta-Krantz Independent Director
Kent Wakeford Independent Director
Jerry Bruckheimer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKILLZ INC.-49.46%1 534
ACCENTURE PLC-16.17%219 620
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.05%189 065
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.61%122 996
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.77%97 768
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.36%86 634