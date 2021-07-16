Log in
Skillz : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results

07/16/2021
Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results after the close of the market on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Skillz will post a stockholder letter discussing the second quarter results on its investor relations website at http://investors.skillz.com. A live question and answer conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will begin at 5:30pm Eastern Time (ET).

The Q&A conference call can be accessed by registering online for the Skillz Webcast, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID, upon which they will enter the conference call. Access to a live audio-webcast of the discussion in listen-only mode will be available at https://investors.skillz.com.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website. An audio replay of the Q&A conference call will be available through August 10, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-929-458-6194 (domestic) or +44-204-525-0658 (international) and entering the passcode 684073.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 376 M - -
Net income 2021 -180 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 058 M 6 058 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 16,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 69,4%
Managers and Directors
Andrew C. Paradise Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Lee Chief Financial Officer
Miriam Aguirre Chief Technology Officer
Vanna Mehta-Krantz Independent Director
Kent Wakeford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKILLZ INC.-23.60%8 104
ACCENTURE PLC20.57%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.88%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.57%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED25.88%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.16.06%83 980