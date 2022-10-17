Advanced search
    SKLZ   US83067L1098

SKILLZ INC.

(SKLZ)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
0.9331 USD   +4.84%
10/13North American Morning Briefing: CPI Print in -2-
DJ
10/12Citigroup Cuts Price Target on Skillz to $0.95 From $1.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/12BTIG Downgrades Skillz to Sell From Neutral; Price Target is $0.65
MT
Skillz Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results

10/17/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 results after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Skillz will post an earnings release discussing its third quarter results on its investor relations website at investors.skillz.com. A live overview of the quarter as well as a question and answer (Q&A) conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will begin at 5:30pm Eastern Time (ET).

The Q&A conference call can be accessed by registering online for the Skillz Webcast, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID, upon which they will enter the conference call. Access to a live audio-webcast of the discussion in listen-only mode will also be available at investors.skillz.com.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website. An audio replay of the Q&A conference call will be available through November 9, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (US) or +44-204-525-0658 (international) and entering the passcode 411469.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform dedicated to bringing out the best in everyone through competition. The Skillz platform helps developers create multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, with the goal of building the home of competition for all. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Source: Skillz Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
09/12Skillz Names Gaming Industry Veteran Vassily Filippov Chief Technology Officer
BU
09/12Skillz Inc. Announces the Appointment of Vassily Filippov as Chief Technology Officer
CI
08/31Citigroup Trims Price Target on Skillz to $1.50 From $1.55, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/25Seasoned Gaming and Hospitality Executive Seth Schorr Joins Skillz Board of Directors
BU
08/25Skillz Inc. Appoints Seth Schorr to its Board of Directors
CI
08/25Skillz Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Defini..
AQ
08/25Skillz Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 268 M - -
Net income 2022 -319 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 373 M 373 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 69,2%
Managers and Directors
Andrew C. Paradise Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Evan Roswig President & Chief Financial Officer
Vassily Filippov Chief Technology Officer
Vanna Mehta-Krantz Independent Director
Kent Wakeford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKILLZ INC.-88.04%373
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-45.45%299 051
NETFLIX, INC.-61.82%102 282
AIRBNB, INC.-34.43%69 808
PROSUS N.V.-30.44%68 133
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-41.07%48 924