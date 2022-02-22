Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Skillz Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKLZ   US83067L1098

SKILLZ INC.

(SKLZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Skillz To Host Virtual Investor Day

02/22/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 beginning at 11:00am ET and concluding at 1:30pm ET. Attendees can register for the Investor Day on the Skillz Investor Relations website and, following the event, a replay will be available.

The Investor Day will include presentations from management including Chief Executive Officer Andrew Paradise, Chief Product Officer Vatsal Bhardwaj, Chief Revenue Officer Casey Chafkin, and Chief Financial Officer Ian Lee.

Shareholders interested in asking questions may submit and upvote them in advance starting on March 8, 2022 at 11:00am ET, by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/skillz-2022-investor-day/. This Q&A platform will remain open until March 13, 2022 at 11:00am ET. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Additionally, Skillz will be running an exclusive Darts Tournament for all registrants of the Investor Day. Play will begin on Friday, March 11th at 12:00am ET and run through Sunday, March 13th at 11:59pm ET. Prizes will be awarded for the top finishers. Details will be provided to participants upon registration.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Source: Skillz Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SKILLZ INC.
05:31pSkillz To Host Virtual Investor Day
BU
02/15Skillz Fourth-Quarter Revenue to Top Street's Consensus, Wedbush Says
MT
02/15Skillz Could Surpass Q4 Revenue Consensus With Possibility of Earnings Miss, Wedbush Sa..
MT
02/14Skillz Opens Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
BU
02/08Citigroup Reinstates Skillz at Buy With $9 Price Target
MT
02/07Skillz Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
BU
01/14SKILLZ : Investor Presentation
PU
01/03SKILLZ : Launches in India with a Live Pilot–
PU
2021INSIDER SELL : Skillz
MT
2021Skillz Inc. Issues $300,000,000 of Its 10.250% Secured Notes Due 2026
CI
Analyst Recommendations on SKILLZ INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 389 M - -
Net income 2021 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 551 M 1 551 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float -
Chart SKILLZ INC.
Duration : Period :
Skillz Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKILLZ INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,80 $
Average target price 14,29 $
Spread / Average Target 276%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew C. Paradise Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Lee Chief Financial Officer
Vanna Mehta-Krantz Independent Director
Kent Wakeford Independent Director
Jerry Bruckheimer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKILLZ INC.-48.92%1 551
ACCENTURE PLC-22.52%202 986
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.51%184 684
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.97%111 517
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.32%97 377
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.71%84 198