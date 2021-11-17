Log in
    SKN   AU000000SKN7

SKIN ELEMENTS LIMITED

(SKN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/16
0.053 AUD   -15.87%
02:27aSKIN ELEMENTS : Update - Proposed issue of securities - SKN
PU
11/15SKIN ELEMENTS : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
10/05Skin Elements Limited announced that it has received AUD 2.1 million in funding
CI
Skin Elements : Update - Proposed issue of securities - SKN

11/17/2021 | 02:27am EST
Proposed issue of securities

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SKIN ELEMENTS LIMITED

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

Reason for update to a previous announcement

To update timetable

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

SKIN ELEMENTS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

90608047794

1.3

ASX issuer code

SKN

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

To update timetable

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

3/11/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

only

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

personal

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

SKN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

SKN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable

issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

1

15

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

only

Fractions rounded up to the next

25,298,484

whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.08000

use

Oversubscription & Scale back details

personal

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

At the absolute discretion of Directors if there is a Shortfall, the Company will allocate Shortfall Shares According to the

following priority:

(a) Shortfall Shares may be allocated to any Eligible Shareholders who apply for Shortfall Shares under the Shortfall Offer.

(b) If following the allocation in paragraph (a), there remains a Shortfall, those unallocated Shortfall Shares will then be

allocated to other investors who apply under the Shortfall Offer

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

In relation to the Shortfall Offer, the Company reserves the right to issue to an Applicant a lesser number of Shortfall

Shares than the number applied for, reject an Application or not proceed with the issuing of the Shortfall Shares or part

thereof. if the number of Shortfall Shares issued is less than the number applied for, surplus Application Monies will be

refunded in full. Interest will not be paid on Application Monies refunded.

For

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

only

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

use

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?

Yes

+Security description

Listed options exercisable at $0.10 expiry 15 March 2024

+Security type

Options

Offer ratio (ratio of attaching securities at which the new +securities will be issued)

The quantity of attaching +securities to be issued

1

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

For a given quantity of the new +securities issued

2

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

12,649,242

For personal

In what currency will the offer be made?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?Yes

What is the offer price per +security for the retail offer?

AUD 0.00000

Describe the limits on over-subscription

At the absolute discretion of Directors if there is a Shortfall, the Company will allocate Shortfall Shares According to the following priority:

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 8

Disclaimer

Skin Elements Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,29 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
Net income 2021 -3,04 M -2,22 M -2,22 M
Net cash 2021 0,26 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,5 M 15,8 M 15,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 61,5x
EV / Sales 2021 126x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart SKIN ELEMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Skin Elements Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis Malone Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Phil Giglia Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee Christensen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKIN ELEMENTS LIMITED-41.11%16
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY5.79%356 700
UNILEVER PLC-11.78%134 668
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.31.61%125 287
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.54%76 593
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.92%65 995