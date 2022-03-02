Skin Elements : Update - Proposed issue of securities - SKN
03/02/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Update Summary
Entity name
SKIN ELEMENTS LIMITED
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
2/3/2022
Reason for update to a previous announcement
To update timetable
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SKIN ELEMENTS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
90608047794
1.3
ASX issuer code
SKN
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
To update timetable
1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update
3/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
2/3/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)
1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: +Non-renounceable
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue
Part 3A - Conditions
3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can
proceed on an unconditional basis?
No
Part 3B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities
proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
SKN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
If the entity has quoted company
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
options, do the terms entitle option
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
holders to participate on exercise?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
Yes
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
D tails of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
SKN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable
issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)
The quantity of additional +securities to be issued
For a given quantity of +securities held
1
15
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
What will be done with fractional entitlements?
Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)
Fractions rounded up to the next
25,298,484
whole number
Offer price details for retail security holders
In what currency will the offer be
What is the offer price per +security
made?
for the retail offer?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.08000
Oversubscription & Scale back details
Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their
entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?
Yes
Describe the limits on over-subscription
At the absolute discretion of Directors if there is a Shortfall, the Company will allocate Shortfall Shares According to the
following priority:
(a) Shortfall Shares may be allocated to any Eligible Shareholders who apply for Shortfall Shares under the Shortfall Offer.
(b) If following the allocation in paragraph (a), there remains a Shortfall, those unallocated Shortfall Shares will then be
allocated to other investors who apply under the Shortfall Offer
Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?
Yes
Describe the scale back arrangements
In relation to the Shortfall Offer, the Company reserves the right to issue to an Applicant a lesser number of Shortfall
Shares than the number applied for, reject an Application or not proceed with the issuing of the Shortfall Shares or part
thereof. if the number of Shortfall Shares issued is less than the number applied for, surplus Application Monies will be
refunded in full. Interest will not be paid on Application Monies refunded.
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?
Yes
+Security description
Listed options exercisable at $0.10 expiry 15 March 2024
+Security type
Options
Offer ratio (ratio of attaching securities at which the new +securities will be issued)
The quantity of attaching +securities to be issued
1
What will be done with fractional entitlements?
Fractions rounded up to the next whole number
Offer price details for retail security holders
For a given quantity of the new +securities issued
2
Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)
12,649,242
In what currency will the offer be made?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Oversubscription & Scale back details
Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?Yes
What is the offer price per +security for the retail offer?
AUD 0.00000
Describe the limits on over-subscription
At the absolute discretion of Directors if there is a Shortfall, the Company will allocate Shortfall Shares According to the following priority:
Proposed issue of securities
Skin Elements Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:48:15 UTC.