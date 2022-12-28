Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Skipper Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    538562   INE439E01022

SKIPPER LIMITED

(538562)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
129.40 INR   +4.44%
12/15With ropes and hands, trawler crew save dozens of migrants from freezing waters after dinghy sinks
RE
12/14Marketmind: Messi
RE
11/14Transcript : Skipper Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Skipper : Amendment to AOA/MOA

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOVERNMENT OF INDIA

MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS

Registrar of companies, Kolkata

Nizam Palace, 2nd MSO Building 2nd Floor, Kolkata, West Bengal, India, 700020

Corporate Identity Number: L40104WB1981PLC033408

SECTION 13(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Certificate of Registration of the Special Resolution Confirming Alteration of

Object Clause(s)

The shareholders of M/s SKIPPER LIMITED having passed Special Resolution in the Annual/Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on -- altered the provisions of its Memorandum of Association with respect to its objects and complied with the Section 13(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

I hereby certify that the said Special Resolution together with the copy of the Memorandum of Association as altered has this day been registered.

Given under my hand at Kolkata this Twenty eighth day of December Two thousand twenty-two.

DS OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES KOLKATA 1

Digitally signed by DS OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES KOLKATA 1

DN: c=IN, o=OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES KOLKATA, ou=REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES, postalCode=700020, st=WEST BENGAL, street=KOLKATA, 2.5.4.51=234/4 AJC BOSE ROAD , 2ND

MSO BUILDING, serialNumber=931a229563672e974949872bc74ec361f3ee 408a97d9d148a0b973c366166f85, cn=DS OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES KOLKATA 1 Reason: I attest to the accuracy and integrity of this document

Date: 2022.12.28 16:34:27 +05'30'

Anita Barla

Registrar of Companies

RoC - Kolkata

Mailing Address as per record available in Registrar of Companies office:

SKIPPER LIMITED

3A, LOUDON STREET,, 1ST FLOOR, KOLKATA, West Bengal, India, 700017

Disclaimer

Skipper Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SKIPPER LIMITED
12/15With ropes and hands, trawler crew save dozens of migrants from freezing waters after d..
RE
12/14Marketmind: Messi
RE
11/14Transcript : Skipper Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
11/12Skipper Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Se..
CI
10/13Acuite Retains A- Rating on Skipper's Long-term Bank Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
09/12Infrastructure Equipment Manufacturer Skipper Bags New Orders Worth Over $28 Million
MT
09/05Skipper Secures New Orders Worth Over $28 Million for Transmission and Distribution Bus..
MT
08/24Skipper Limited Declares Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 March 2022
CI
08/06Skipper Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/02Skipper Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKIPPER LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 071 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2022 251 M 3,04 M 3,04 M
Net Debt 2022 5 736 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 0,18%
Capitalization 13 286 M 161 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart SKIPPER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Skipper Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKIPPER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sajan Kumar Bansal Managing Director & Executive Director
Sharan Bansal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Amit Kiran Deb Non-Executive Chairman
Anu Singh Secretary, Compliance Officer & Investor Contact
Mamta Binani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKIPPER LIMITED67.29%154
TBEA CO., LTD.-8.55%10 770
XJ ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-22.38%2 935
ALFEN N.V.-4.84%1 941
BEIJING SIFANG AUTOMATION CO.,LTD-28.90%1 736
HITACHI ENERGY INDIA LIMITED30.80%1 691