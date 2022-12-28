Skipper : Amendment to AOA/MOA

Nizam Palace, 2nd MSO Building 2nd Floor, Kolkata, West Bengal, India, 700020
Corporate Identity Number: L40104WB1981PLC033408
SECTION 13(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013
Certificate of Registration of the Special Resolution Confirming Alteration of
Object Clause(s)
The shareholders of M/s SKIPPER LIMITED having passed Special Resolution in the Annual/Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on -- altered the provisions of its Memorandum of Association with respect to its objects and complied with the Section 13(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.
I hereby certify that the said Special Resolution together with the copy of the Memorandum of Association as altered has this day been registered.
Given under my hand at Kolkata this Twenty eighth day of December Two thousand twenty-two.
DS OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES KOLKATA 1
Digitally signed by DS OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES KOLKATA 1
DN: c=IN, o=OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES KOLKATA, ou=REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES, postalCode=700020, st=WEST BENGAL, street=KOLKATA, 2.5.4.51=234/4 AJC BOSE ROAD , 2ND
MSO BUILDING, serialNumber=931a229563672e974949872bc74ec361f3ee 408a97d9d148a0b973c366166f85, cn=DS OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES KOLKATA 1 Reason: I attest to the accuracy and integrity of this document
Date: 2022.12.28 16:34:27 +05'30'
Anita Barla
Registrar of Companies
RoC - Kolkata
Mailing Address as per record available in Registrar of Companies office:
SKIPPER LIMITED
3A, LOUDON STREET,, 1ST FLOOR, KOLKATA, West Bengal, India, 700017
