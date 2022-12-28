Skipper : Amendment to AOA/MOA

GOVERNMENT OF INDIA

MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS

Registrar of companies, Kolkata

Nizam Palace, 2nd MSO Building 2nd Floor, Kolkata, West Bengal, India, 700020

Corporate Identity Number: L40104WB1981PLC033408

SECTION 13(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Certificate of Registration of the Special Resolution Confirming Alteration of

Object Clause(s)

The shareholders of M/s SKIPPER LIMITED having passed Special Resolution in the Annual/Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on -- altered the provisions of its Memorandum of Association with respect to its objects and complied with the Section 13(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

I hereby certify that the said Special Resolution together with the copy of the Memorandum of Association as altered has this day been registered.

Given under my hand at Kolkata this Twenty eighth day of December Two thousand twenty-two.