Tobias Englund, employee representative in SkiStar AB’s board of directors, resigns from his appointment as employee representative as of this date, 29 December 2023. Unionen, which appointed Tobias Englund, has not yet appointed a replacement. The board now has an employee representative, appointed by HRF.



