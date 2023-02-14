Advanced search
    SKIS B   SE0012141687

SKISTAR AB (PUBL)

(SKIS B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:10:22 2023-02-14 am EST
121.20 SEK   +1.93%
03:01aSkiStar appoints Martin Almgren as new CFO
GL
03:00aSkiStar appoints Martin Almgren as new CFO
AQ
02/13Additional Employee Representative appointed to SkiStar's Board of Directors
GL
SkiStar appoints Martin Almgren as new CFO

02/14/2023 | 03:01am EST
SkiStar AB (publ) appoints Martin Almgren as new CFO, effective from 23 May 2023. Martin Almgren will be a member of the group management from said date.

Martin Almgren most recently served as business area manager within Medtech at AddLife AB. Previously, he had the position as CFO at AddLife AB, during the years 2015-2021. He also has experience from work as group controller at Addtech AB, from various controller positions within Nefab as well as from work as an auditor. He was born in 1976 and holds a Master of Business Administration.

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO of SkiStar:
"I am pleased to be able to welcome Martin Almgren to SkiStar for the position as CFO. He has broad experience in both economics and finance from companies in a listed environment. In addition, Martin is an experienced and appreciated leader."

Martin Almgren, appointed CFO of SkiStar:
"SkiStar is a company that is undergoing an exciting transformation from the lift company SkiStar to a company working with sustainable mountain tourism all year round. I am really looking forward to being able to contribute to the company's business to deliver memorable mountain experiences to the guests in the future.”

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 14 February 2023, 09.00 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.
Anders Örnulf, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 4 153 M 399 M 399 M
Net income 2023 487 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Net Debt 2023 3 622 M 348 M 348 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 2,67%
Capitalization 9 319 M 896 M 896 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
EV / Sales 2024 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 44,6%
Managers and Directors
Stefan Sjöstrand President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Örnulf Chief Financial Officer
Per Anders Sundström Chairman
Niclas Sjögren Berg Chief Operating Officer
Lena Gunilla Apler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKISTAR AB (PUBL)7.12%896
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.20.23%93 988
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.11.64%52 768
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED6.31%24 290
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.27.11%17 075
VAIL RESORTS, INC.7.06%10 290