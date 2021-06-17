SkiStar : Interim Report September 2020 - May 2021

POSITIVE THIRD QUARTER AND HISTORICALLY HIGH BOOKINGS - THE STAYCATION TREND CONTINUES

· Demand for mountain holidays has increased in Sweden during the season.

· In Norway, the coronavirus pandemic has meant closed national borders throughout the season with continuing strict entry and quarantine rules due to Covid-19. This has caused SkiStar to lose foreign guests throughout the season, which in turn has affected earnings negatively.

· SkiStar is focusing on Scandinavia and has entered into an agreement to divest its share in St. Johann in Tirol.

· SkiStar has deepened its collaboration with Peab on the management and development of properties in the Scandinavian mountains in the joint venture company Skiab Invest AB.

· SkiStar is taking over the operation of six hotels and lodges in Scandinavian mountain resorts and forming a new business area.

Third quarter

· Net sales for the third quarter were SEK 1,023 (580) million, an increase of SEK 443 million (76 percent) compared with the previous year.

· Profit after tax amounted to SEK 39 (-10) million, an increase of SEK 49 million (497 percent) compared with the previous year. Earnings have been negatively affected by impairment of assets of SEK 108 million resulting from the signed sale agreement for the subsidiary St. Johanner Bergbahnen GmbH.

· Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.60 (-0.07).

Nine-month period

· Net sales for the nine-month period amounted to SEK 2,505 (2,632) million, a decline of SEK 127 million (5 percent) compared with the previous year.

· Profit after tax was SEK 153 (387) million, a decline of SEK 234 million (60 percent) compared with the previous year.

· Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.17 (4.94), a decline of 56 percent.

Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand:

Despite the current circumstances of the continuing coronavirus pandemic in Scandinavia, with the winter season behind us, we can present a positive third quarter for SkiStar. I am extremely proud of what we as a company have delivered during this season: safety and security for our guests. In addition, there continues to be keen interest in holidaying at our destinations, with alpine skiing as the number one choice.

The number of skier days (one day's skiing with a SkiPass) totalled 4.4 million during the 2020/21 season. This is 0.7 million fewer skier days than in the 2019/20 season and is due to the absence of foreign guests in Norway during the year. However, our guest surveys show that as many as 7 percent of the guests were new visitors and skiers, which bodes well for the coming winter seasons.

With continued stability in SkiPass sales in Sweden during the past winter season and positive accommodation bookings compared with the previous year - a total of 43,000+ overnight stays in Sweden - we are able to report a positive profit before tax for the Group of SEK 112 million for the third quarter, which is SEK 115 million higher than in the previous year.

The challenges in Norway remain. The closed borders and the consequent loss of foreign guests have reduced sales, which is having a negative effect on earnings. However, we see a positive trend for winter 2021/22, with our foreign guests returning strongly and a large order intake for all destinations. Many guests tend to book early and we have winter bookings of +30% up to the end of week 23.

In order to strengthen our position as the leading holiday operator for Scandinavia, we have decided to sell our majority shareholding in the ski resort of St. Johann in Tirol in Austria. The divestment is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed during our next quarter. We have also announced our intention to deepen our collaboration with Peab in Skiab Invest AB, where we will jointly own the six best hotels and lodges in Sälen, Trysil and Hemsedal. The transaction, which is conditional on the approval of the shareholders' meeting and financing, means that SkiStar will operate all of the hotels, providing us with future benefits and better conditions in terms of professionalised operational management and freed up capital.

The summer holidays are almost here, which means that we are opening our historic summer season and SkiStar Sports & Adventures, starting in Sälen, Åre and Trysil, with several new features such as climbing parks, cycle trails, padel courts, adventure golf and camps for young and old. The booking situation for summer is better than ever: 83%+ up to the end of week 23, measured as the number of overnight stays booked through SkiStar compared with the same period the previous year. This confirms that the staycation trend is here to stay and that more and more people want an active holiday in the Scandinavian mountains in summer too.

Last, but not least, the Board has adopted our new sustainability strategy with ambitious targets in areas such as the climate/environment, including a 50% reduction in our emissions by 2030, while also getting more people moving by offering more activities at our destinations all year round, and engaging in dialogue and interaction with our stakeholders and partners. Overall, I look forward with confidence to both summer and winter and I see SkiStar equipped to continue creating memorable mountain experiences for our guests all year round.

Stefan Sjöstrand

Chief Executive Officer

This information is information that SkiStar AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 17 June 2021, 07.30 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Anders Örnulf, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief:

SkiStar is listed on the Nasdaq Mid Cap, Stockholm. The Group owns and operates alpine destinations in Sälen, Åre, Vemdalen and Hammarbybacken (Stockholm) in Sweden, Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway and St. Johann in Tirol in Austria. Market share is 53% in Sweden, 29% in Norway and 43% in Scandinavia. The Group's core business is alpine skiing, with a focus on the guests' overall skiing experience. Operations are divided into two segments; Operation of Ski Resorts and Property Development & Exploitation. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate