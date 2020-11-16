Log in
SkiStar : publishes Annual Report for 2019/20

11/16/2020 | 02:37am EST

SkiStar AB (publ) publishes the annual report for 2019/20 on SkiStars web page, www.skistar.com/sv/corporate.

This information is information that SkiStar AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 16 November 2020, 07.30a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:
Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 84160.
Anders Örnulf, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 84160.

SkiStar in brief:
SkiStar is listed on the Nasdaq Mid Cap, Stockholm. The Group owns and operates alpine destinations in Sälen, Åre, Vemdalen and Hammarbybacken (Stockholm) in Sweden, Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway and St. Johann in Tirol in Austria. Market share is 53% in Sweden, 29% in Norway and 43% in Scandinavia. The Group's core business is alpine skiing, with a focus on the guests' overall skiing experience. Operations are divided into two segments; Operation of Ski Resorts and Property Development and Exploitation. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

Disclaimer

SkiStar AB published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 07:36:01 UTC
