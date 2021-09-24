Varied skiing for everyone, lodging with a high level of comfort, memorable and sustainable mountain experiences: ﻿SkiStar presents news for the 2021/22 winter season

Press release - 24 September 2021 13:27

With Sweden and Norway's widest and largest alpine skiing offer for all levels, SkiStar is reaffirming its role as the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia this winter. In addition to improvements to the ski systems, several new developments will be introduced, ranging from continuing digital solutions, the new SkiStar Lodge Hundfjället to investment in sustainable mountain destinations with better options and activities for guests.



"Despite the pandemic, we've managed to launch several large projects, including digital solutions that already last season generated very good results and have been appreciated by our guests. It creates both security and safety for our guests, and also a more carefree stay, which we are now continuing to develop with the aim of ensuring that all check-in and SkiPass sales are digital", says Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO of SkiStar.

More people have discovered the Scandinavian mountains during the pandemic, and the importance of spending time outdoors and to have an active holiday with alpine skiing as the focus. As a complement, SkiStar is therefore developing a SkiStar Cross Country Arena in Sälen, which already exists in a similar form in Åre, similar to other ski resorts in Sweden: high-quality cross-country skiing and a number of new services and products such as lit trails, parking, toilets and wax facilities in the arena, as an addition to SkiStar SkiPass.

Live better away than at home

New guests and new holiday habits also place different demands on comfort and better accommodation away from home, as well as a wider range of restaurants, preferably with sustainable local elements and local ingredients from the region. SkiStar will therefore be opening the new SkiStar Lodge Hundfjället in December - state-of-the-art accommodation with a high cosiness factor and good ski-in-ski-out location, plus two brand new restaurants signed by restaurateur and entrepreneur Pontus Frithiof. A part of SkiStar's new venture to develop the SkiStar Lodge. SkiStar has operated five mountain hotels since 1 July, with a focus on apartment hotels in Trysil, Sälen and Hemsedal.

Sustainable mountain destinations

Another important part is sustainable mountain destinations where more guests are demanding things such as better recycling on site and more charging options for electric cars. This winter, SkiStar will introduce a number of sustainability innovations:

Increased number of charging stations for electric cars at all destinations

providing better information to guests about recycling through the SkiStar app, and new recycling bags are developed. These can be picked up at check-in stations and will also be on site in SkiStar's own and conveyed accomodations

In Norway, renewable diesel (HVO) is being introduced in all piste machines, which has already been introduced in Sweden. This will reduce SkiStar's own climate impact by 45%.

Thanks to SkiStar's new partnership agreement with Jämtkraft, all facilities in Sweden and Norway (via the company Statkraft) are operated with renewable energy from solar, wind and hydro power, and in Sweden the electricity is also labelled as "Bra Miljöval" ("Good for the environment").

The two hotels Radisson Blu Mountain Resort & Residences and the Radisson Blu Resort in Trysil, which SkiStar now operates, are environmentally certified according to the Miljøfyrtjårn. We will continue to carry out an analysis of how to certify all hotels.

The new SkiStar Concept Store in Lindvallen at the shopping centre will open in June 2022. The construction is eco-certified with the "Miljöbyggnad silver" ("Environmental construction silver"). SkiStar has started the journey with self-produced electricity and will install solar cell panels on the building facade. The entire project with the new SkiStar Concept Store in Lindvallen aims to become a pioneer for how SkiStar can work in a more circular and climate-neutral way with everything from operations, rentals and recycling.

"I really look forward to the winter season and to welcoming new and old guests back. I am proud that we can offer several improvements to our ski system, with a focus on the children's areas, as well as investments in high-quality lodgings with sustainable and memorable mountain experiences," concludes Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO of SkiStar.

Safety measures due to Covid-19:

Based on good experiences from previous summer and winter seasons, SkiStar continues to focus on safety and security for all guests. We encourage everyone to use the SkiStar app and pre-book activities and purchase SkiPass at www.skistar.com or in the app. Check-in and check-out to the accommodation takes place digitally whenever possible. In addition, we follow the general advice and restrictions from the authorities and encourage all our guests to take responsibility and keep themselves up-to-date with current entry regulations between the countries.

You can find all the news regarding digitisation here

Here follows an overview of all the news at SkiStar destinations in Sweden and Norway:

Improved skiing, snow production and locally produced dining experiences in Hemsedal

The red slope Hemsedalparken is returning in a new and modern design. In addition, several other slopes have been improved and snow-making facilities further developed to ensure good snow conditions this winter, among other things through more snow fences.

Locally produced food is a timely trend and will become an increasingly natural part of the food offer at restaurants in Hemsedal. Deli di Montagna serves Italian food for lunch and dinner while parts of O`Learys' premises, which boast the very best ski-in, ski-out location by the children's area, are being renovated.

Read more about what's new in Hemsedal this winter

Trysil continues to develop its ski offer, with a focus on a broad offer and variety for the whole family

This winter, a new button lift opens in the children's area at the Tourist Centre. The new lift will create more capacity and provide better access to skiing in the Trysilfjället mountain.

For ski lovers from Scandinavia and Europe, Trysil and Sälen will be even more accessible this winter, with the new international routes to Scandinavian Mountains Airport Sälen-Trysil. Both SAS, BRA and Alsie offer routes from London - Heathrow, Kastrup - Copenhagen, Aalborg, Sønderborg and Aarhus.

Read more about what's new in Trysil this winter

A wide range of accommodation options and extended opening hours strengthens Sälen as the largest ski resort in northern Europe

This year, SkiStar will open the brand new SkiStar Lodge in Hundfjället, just 10 minutes from the Scandinavian Mountains Airport. TheSkiStar Lodge Hundfjället boasts a total of 18.650 m2 and 786 beds across 153 apartments of varying sizes, all tastefully designed in solid natural materials, well equipped and offering a high cosiness factor. The hotel also offers 3 Valle-themed apartments. Inthe same building you'll also find a restaurant, a large lounge bar, a Skistarshop and Valles hygglo - a fun play area for active children. Directly adjacent to the SkiStar Lodge Hundfjället there is a gym, a relaxation area and a conference floor with 6 meeting rooms and space for about 250 people. Above the conference floor is Tornrummet, a smaller conference room with panoramic views of the whole mountain.

The SkiStar Cross Country Arena is a new initiative to meet the increased interest in training and cross-country skiing among our guests, and as a complement to Alpine skiing in Sälen. Common to both the arenas in Lindvallen and Tandådalen/Hundfjället are that they offer illuminated tracks and tracks for both classic and skating. Adjacent to the entrances at the Trail Centres, we offer wax huts, heated shelter and on site rental/sales/waxing at selected locations. All trails in these areas will have new, clear signs, making it easier to find your way around the area. Activity areas are being created at the arenas with a focus on fun cross-country skiing and developing your skiing technique in a playful way, suitable for the whole family. Similarly to previous years SkiStar Sälen prepares about 80 km of trails per night. With a new, modern piste machine adapted for cross-country trails, extra effort is being put on trail running and preparation in the new arenas and activity areas.

New parking spots and service facilities for motorhomes in Lindvallen. The parking lots have a power outlet and are located close to the ski area. The amenities include new features such as shower, toilets, fresh water and emptying facilities.

To make skiing in Tandådalen and Hundfjället even more accessible, the ski area opening hours are extended to every day from 9 am to 6 pm.

Read more about what's new in Sälen this winter

Wind and weather protection, enhanced lift capacity and cross-country skiing in Åre

As part of our work to make Åre's ski system wind and weather safe in order to strengthen and "protect" the ski area during different types of weather and thus improve the guest's skiing experience, the project is being started by installing a wind rack on Sadelberg this winter to "steer" the wind to ensure the operation of the Sadelexpressen (8-seater lift). To improve capacity and skiing, not least for younger and perhaps more inexperienced skiers, the old Vargen lift is replaced (button lift). It will have the same route as today, but with more than double capacity.

For those who like both alpine and cross-country skiing there is already a SkiStar Cross Country Arena in Åre Björnen and Ullådalen, which are subject to a fee. In Åre Duved the entrance to the arena will be even clearer and the service offered will be improved, including toilets, a wax room and parking.

Read more about what's new in Åre this winter

Vemdalen is getting a new SkiStarshop Concept Store and improved snow-making facilities

The SkiStarshop Concept Store will open a service shop in the children's area at Skalets torg, where guests can shop for gloves, goggles and heating products, among other things. Vemdalsskalet will also open a new shop-in-shop at the SkiStar Concept Store, with Helly Hansen and Burton getting their own sections. Klövsjö - Storhogna - Vemdalen's largest ski area:

During the last season, many people discovered that the Klövsjö-Storhogna ski areaoffers both a wide variety of skiing and more leeway even during high season. The area is also constantly developing, with new accommodation including the new Klövsjöfjäll Hotell, which has been developed into one of the most modern mountain hotels and has been nominated for the 2021 "Stora Turismpriset" Prize. But you'll also find the historic Storhogna Högfjällshotell, which has new owners from the 2021/22 season.

The snow-making facilities continue to be developed: Vemdalen has a unique geographical location, with both inland climate and the Härjedal plateau's height above sea level, which creates good conditions for cold and snow. This, along with one of the most developed snow cannon systems in the alpine world, means that the snow can be laid out early in the season and then last well into the winter and spring. For the winter season, the system is being further developed and further investments will be made in order to ensure a skiing product from before the start of the season in a sustainable manner.

More news in Vemdalen