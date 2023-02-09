Advanced search
    SKJE   DK0010295922

SKJERN BANK A/S

(SKJE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  09:08:06 2023-02-09 am EST
130.00 DKK   +1.17%
09:11aVery acceptable profit and development
GL
09:10aVery acceptable profit and development
AQ
2022Skjern Bank A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Very acceptable profit and development

02/09/2023 | 09:11am EST
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                   Skjern, 9 February 2023

Nikolaj Plads 6

1007 København K

Annoncement 1/2023

Very acceptable profit and development

  • Profit before tax of DKK 191.1 million
  • Equity yielded interest of 15.0 % before tax
  • Core earnings of DKK 233.6 million, compared with DKK 175.6 million in 2021
  • Exchange rate adjustments of DKK -30.8 million compared with DKK 20.2 million in 2021
  • Net interest and fee income increased by 21.7 % to DKK 463.7 million
  • Impairment of DKK 2.7 million including increase in management estimate of DKK 20 million to DKK 70 million
  • Lending increased by 15.8 % and amounts to DKK 5,464 million and deposits increased by 11.6 % and amount to DKK 7,840
  • Satisfactory capital ratio of 23.1 % and individual solvency requirements of 9.8 %
  • Proposal of DKK 3 per share, corresponding to 19.2 % of profit after tax for the year
  • Profit before tax for 2023 is expected to be in the range of DKK 210 – 250 million


Kind regards

Skjern Bank

Hans Ladekjær Jeppesen                   Per Munck

Chairman of the Board                      Director


Questions should be directed to Director Per Munck by phone at +45 21 73 30 04.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 420 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Net income 2021 163 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net cash 2021 2 471 M 356 M 356 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,00x
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 1 238 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
EV / Sales 2021 -3,51x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart SKJERN BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Skjern Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKJERN BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Per Urban Munck Chief Executive Officer
Michael Tang Nielsen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hans Ladekjær Jeppesen Chairman
Jørgen Dalgaard Manager-Information Technology & Marketing
Anders Riisager Lauridsen Manager-Compliance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKJERN BANK A/S5.33%178
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%148 238
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.22%71 894
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.00%53 599
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.73%52 373
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.94%42 497