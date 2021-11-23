Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Skotan SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKT   PLSKTAN00010

SKOTAN SA

(SKT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 11/22
1.75 PLN   -0.57%
07:10aSKOTAN : Microsoft windows 10 Antivirus
PU
11/22SKOTAN : The right way to Set Up a VPN upon Android
PU
11/14SKOTAN : Anything You Have To Know About Puerto Rican Girls
PU
Skotan : Microsoft windows 10 Antivirus

11/23/2021 | 07:10am EST
When selecting an malware course for House windows 10, you need to know that it functions in the background to prevent malware coming from being downloaded onto your COMPUTER. Most of the programs have an in-built antivirus that scans your device meant for viruses and also other threats, thus you must make sure that you select one that is compatible with your main system. A house windows 10 protection tool is available that will quickly scan your laptop or computer and attentive you of any potential threats. You can even use a free of charge antivirus device to find malicious documents and prevent them from diminishing your computer.

The downside to windows 10 antivirus is that there is no evaporation provide enough features to match the expense of this software. Some courses only be employed by a limited number of viruses, although some offer a various advanced features. Some programs can stop phishing emails and also other types of malware. An additional downside is that it is not very successful if your computer system is susceptible to ransomware and also other forms of episode. Many applications offer two-way firewalls and real-time proper protection.

Avira is actually a free ant-virus for Home windows that runs on the 'cookie' to gather personal info. It is built to block dangerous software right from infecting your PC. In addition to protecting your computer, this tool likewise blocks viruses from uploading your computer. Microsoft's security program is also great for detecting spyware and adware and other hazards. It can identify vicious files on your personal computer and advise you information, so starvpn you can take steps to prevent all of them from infecting your computer.

Skotan SA published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 12:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 10,4 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
Net income 2020 -0,07 M -0,02 M -0,02 M
Net Debt 2020 14,7 M 3,52 M 3,52 M
P/E ratio 2020 -675x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,3 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,62x
EV / Sales 2020 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart SKOTAN SA
Duration : Period :
Skotan SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKOTAN SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacek Kostrzewa President-Management Board
Jakub Kamil Nadachewicz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karina Wsciubiak-Hanko Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Malgorzata Anna Waldowska Member-Supervisory Board
Jaroslaw Lewandrowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKOTAN SA-2.78%11
CORTEVA, INC.22.80%34 660
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-6.97%16 872
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-24.68%4 037
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-17.24%2 789
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-28.53%1 508