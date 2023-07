SKP Securities Limited is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing stockbroking services, depository services, distribution of mutual funds, merchant banking, and advisory services. It primarily engaged in the distribution of financial products, investment/merchant banking, and corporate advisory services, serving a cross-section of society viz. institutions, corporates, business families, professionals, and retail investors. The Company also offers research and advice-based services, such as equities and equity derivatives, commodity futures, currency futures, depository services, mutual funds, insurance, and financial planning. The Company's subsidiaries include SKP Commodities Limited and SKP Insurance Advisors Pvt Limited.