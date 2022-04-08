Log in
    SKYG   CA83085J2011

SKY GOLD CORP.

(SKYG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/08 02:23:23 pm EDT
0.0700 CAD   +16.67%
03/15Sky Gold Announces Changes to the Board of Directors
AQ
03/03Sky Gold Plans 2022 Exploration Activities on the Mustang Property, Newfoundland
AQ
03/01Sky Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Sky Gold : Announces CFO Change

04/08/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF)("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Leon Ho will replace John Masters as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Masters will also be resigning as a Board member as well as the Corporate Secretary of Sky Gold.

Mr. Ho is a chartered professional accountant working at Cross Davis & Company LLP, a chartered professional accountant firm providing accounting services to publicly listed entities, primarily in the mining sector.

The Company thanks Mr. Masters for his years of valuable service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The Company further announces it has set 2,000,000 options at $0.08 good for 2 years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties globally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"
Mike England, CEO & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696747/Sky-Announces-CFO-Change

Disclaimer

Sky Gold Corp. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 18:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
