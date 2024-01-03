The Sky Harbour Group Corporation announced that Will Whitesell has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer (?COO?). Outgoing COO, Alex Saltzman, has entered an amicable separation agreement and will assist with transfer of responsibilities in good order. Loren Benedict has joined Sky Harbour subsidiary, RapidBuilt, as chief of operations.

Mr. Whitesell brings more than 20 years of construction, development and senior management experience at Turner Construction, The Related Companies, and Suffolk Construction, most recently serving for five years as Suffolk?s COO for the New York region. Mr. Benedict brings decades of manufacturing, construction and leadership experience in the pre-engineered metal building (PEMB) space, including at Lefever Building Systems and DCB Construction. He is a US Army veteran with multiple combat and humanitarian deployments.