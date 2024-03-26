Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE American: SKYH, SKYH WS) (“SHG” or the “Company”), an aviation infrastructure company building the first nationwide network of Home-Basing campuses for business aircraft, today announced that it expects to release its year end 2023 financial results on Form 10-K after market close tomorrow, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, and to host an investor webcast at 5:00 pm ET the same day. On the call, Sky Harbour will review the financial results and provide a general business update. A question-and-answer session with Sky Harbour leadership will follow. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The webcast will be publicly available in the UPCOMING EVENTS section of the company investor relations website, ir.skyharbour.group. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website following the event.

To join the webcast, please use the following link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/844843790

For audio-only conference call, please use the following participant details:

If you have any questions or are interested in connecting with Sky Harbour leadership, please contact Investor Relations at investors@skyharbour.group.

About Sky Harbour Group Corporation

Sky Harbour Group Corporation is an aviation infrastructure company developing the first nationwide network of Home-Basing campuses for business aircraft. The company develops, leases and manages general aviation hangars across the United States. Sky Harbour’s Home-Basing offering aims to provide private and corporate customers with the best physical infrastructure in business aviation, coupled with dedicated service tailored to based aircraft, offering the shortest time to wheels-up in business aviation. To learn more, visit www.skyharbour.group.

Forward Looking Statements

