Sky ICT Public : Announcement on the resignation of Chairman, The appointment of Chairman, Chairman of the Audit Committee, Audit Committee and Independent Director
06/30/2022 | 08:13am EDT
No. SKY-65-06-022
30 June 2022
Announcement on the resignation of Chairman, The appointment of Chairman, Chairman of the Audit
Committee, Audit Committee and Independent Director
The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Attachment: Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F 24-1)
Sky ICT Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to notify the resolutions of the Board of Directors' meeting No.4/2022, held on 29 June 2022. The significant resolutions are as follows:
Acknowledge the resignation ofMR. SIRIWAT TOVACHIRAKUL who holds the position of Chairman, Chairman of the Audit Committee, Independent Director and Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee, effective from 30 June 2022 onwards, due to personal mission.
Appointed PROF. DR. SOMKIT LERTPAITHOON asChairman of the Board of Director, effective from 1 July 2022 onwards.
Approved the restructuring of the Board of Directors by additional Independent Directors of the Company, the Board of Directors considered thatMR. THITISAK SKULKROO and MR. RAJTANTA-NANTA are qualified persons for being an Independent Director according to the definition of Independent Directors as announced by the Capital Market Supervisory Board. Consequently, the Board of Directors agreed that both directors were Independent Directors, effective from 29 June 2022 onwards.
AppointedMR. THITISAK SKULKROO as Audit Committee and Independent Director, effective from
1 July 2022 onwards.
Appointed MR. VIPOOTA TRAKULHOON asChairman of the Audit Committee and Independent Director, effective from 1 July 2022 onwards.
The list of the Board of Directors of the Company as of 1 July 2022 onwards will consist of:
Order
Name
Position
According to the previous structure
According to the new structure
1.
PROF. DR. SOMKIT LERTPAITHOON
Director
Chairman of the Board of Director
2.
MR. SITHIDEJ MAYALARP
Director
Director
3.
MISS KULNADA ORANRAKTHAM
Director
Director
4.
MR. SOMCHAI POOLSAVASDI
Director
Director
5.
MR. RAJ TANTA-NANTA
Director
Independent Director
6.
MR. VIPOOTA TRAKULHOON
Audit Committee and
Chairman of the Audit Committee and
Independent Director
Independent Director
7.
MR. THITISAK SKULKROO
Director
Audit Committee and Independent Director
8.
DR. SARUT VANICHPUN
Audit Committee and Independent Director
Audit Committee and Independent Director
In this regards, the Company is on the process of nominating Director to replace the resigned director. The Company will report the Stock Exchange of Thailand once the Board of Director appoint new director.
(MR. SITHIDEJ MAYALARP)
Director
Corporate Secretary
Telephone 02 029 7888 Ext. 812
Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee
The Board of Directors Meeting of Sky ICT Public Company Limited No. 4/2022 on 29 June 2022, resolved
the meeting's resolutions in the following manners:
Appoint / Renewal
Chairman of the audit committee
Member of the audit committee
Name
1.
MR. VIPOOTA TRAKULHOON
position
Chairman of the audit committee
2.
MR. THITISAK SKULKROO
position
Audit Committee
the appointment / renewalshall be effective as of 1 July 2022
Determine/change the scope of duties and responsibilities of the Audit Committee which are detailed as follows:
Determine/change the scope of duties and responsibilities shall be effective as of …………………
The Audit Committee is consisted of:
1.
Chairman of the Audit Committee
MR. VIPOOTA TRAKULHOON
remaining term in office 2 years 5 months
2.
Member of the Audit Committee
MR. THITISAK SKULKROO
remaining term in office 10 months
3.
Member of the Audit Committee
DR. SARUT VANICHPUN
remaining term in office 2 years 5 months
Secretary of the Audit Committee
MISS WITCHUWAN CHOBPHOL
Enclosed herewith is 1 copy of the certificate and biography of the Audit Committee. The audit committee number(s) 1 and 2 has adequate expertise and experience to review creditability of the financial reports.
The Audit Committee of the company has the scope of duties and responsibilities to the Board of Director on the following matters:
To ensure that the Company has accurate and transparent financial reporting, by coordinating with the External Auditor and the Executive who is responsible for preparing quarterly and annual financial reports
To ensure that the Company has an appropriate and effective internal control system and internal audit and to consider the independence of the Internal Audit
To review the Company's operation to comply with laws about the Securities and Exchange, requirements of the Stock Market or laws related to Company's business
To consider, select, nominate and terminate individuals who are independent to work as the Company's internal Auditor and consider the compensation of the internal Auditor
To consider, select, nominate and terminate individuals who are independent to work as the Company's Internal Auditor and consider the renumeration of the Internal Auditor in order to present to the Board of Directors to request for the appointment from the General Meeting of the Shareholders as well as to join the meeting with the Auditors without the management at least once a year
To have authority to hire independent consultants if necessary, under the Company's expense
To consider connected transactions or any transactions which may have conflicts of interests in accordance with laws and the regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Capital Market Supervisory Board in order to ensure that such transactions are reasonable and the most beneficial to the Company
During the operation, if the Audit Committee finds or suspects any of the following transactions or activities which may have significant effects on financial status or performance of the Company, the Audit Committee must report to the Board of Directors in order to correct those transactions or activities promptly
Transactions with conflict of interests
Corruption or irregular transactions or significant deficiencies in the Company's internal control system
Violation of Securities and Exchange laws, announcements and requirements of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Securities and Exchange Commission or the Capital Market Supervisory Board, including laws related to the business of the Company
If the Board of Directors or the Executive cannot correct those transactions or activities promptly, members of the Audit Committee shall report them to the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
9. If the Auditor finds any suspicious incidents connected with the Director, Manager or any person who is responsible for the operation of the Company violating the laws and the Auditor has reported such incident to the Audit Committee, the Committee must urgently make further investigation and report the preliminary results to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Auditor within 30 days after receiving the report from the Auditor.
Prepare the report of the Audit Committee by disclosing it in the Company's annual report with signature of the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The report must at least include the following details:
Comment on the accuracy, entirety and reliability of the Company's financial statements
Comment on the sufficiency of the Company's internal control system
Comment on the compliance with Securities and Stock Market laws, requirements of the Stock Market or other laws related to the business of the Company
Comment on the suitability of the Auditor
Comment on transactions which may have conflict of interest
Number of the Audit Committee's meeting and attendance of each Audit Committee
Comment or overall observation that the Audit Committee received while performing the duties in accordance with the Charter
Other issues that the shareholders or general investors should be informed of under the scope of duties and responsibilities appointed from the Board of Directors
Perform any other tasks as assigned by the Board of Directors as appropriate
While operating under the scope of duties and responsibilities, the Audit Committee has the authority to invite management, executives or employees to report, give comments, attend the meeting or submit relevant and necessary documents.
The Company hereby certifies that
The qualifications of the aforementioned members meet all the requirements of the Stock Exchange of Thailand; and
The scope of duties and responsibilities of the audit committee as stated above meet all the requirements of the Stock Exchange of Thailand