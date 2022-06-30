Sky ICT Public : Announcement on the resignation of Chairman, The appointment of Chairman, Chairman of the Audit Committee, Audit Committee and Independent Director

No. SKY-65-06-022 30 June 2022 Re: Announcement on the resignation of Chairman, The appointment of Chairman, Chairman of the Audit Committee, Audit Committee and Independent Director To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Attachment: Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F 24-1) Sky ICT Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to notify the resolutions of the Board of Directors' meeting No.4/2022, held on 29 June 2022. The significant resolutions are as follows: Acknowledge the resignation of MR. SIRIWAT TOVACHIRAKUL who holds the position of Chairman, Chairman of the Audit Committee, Independent Director and Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee, effective from 30 June 2022 onwards, due to personal mission. Appointed PROF. DR. SOMKIT LERTPAITHOON as Chairman of the Board of Director , effective from 1 July 2022 onwards. Approved the restructuring of the Board of Directors by additional Independent Directors of the Company, the Board of Directors considered that MR. THITISAK SKULKROO and MR. RAJ TANTA-NANTA are qualified persons for being an Independent Director according to the definition of Independent Directors as announced by the Capital Market Supervisory Board. Consequently, the Board of Directors agreed that both directors were Independent Directors , effective from 29 June 2022 onwards. Appointed MR. THITISAK SKULKROO as Audit Committee and Independent Director , effective from

1 July 2022 onwards. Appointed MR. VIPOOTA TRAKULHOON as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Independent Director , effective from 1 July 2022 onwards.

The list of the Board of Directors of the Company as of 1 July 2022 onwards will consist of: Order Name Position According to the previous structure According to the new structure 1. PROF. DR. SOMKIT LERTPAITHOON Director Chairman of the Board of Director 2. MR. SITHIDEJ MAYALARP Director Director 3. MISS KULNADA ORANRAKTHAM Director Director 4. MR. SOMCHAI POOLSAVASDI Director Director 5. MR. RAJ TANTA-NANTA Director Independent Director 6. MR. VIPOOTA TRAKULHOON Audit Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee and Independent Director Independent Director 7. MR. THITISAK SKULKROO Director Audit Committee and Independent Director 8. DR. SARUT VANICHPUN Audit Committee and Independent Director Audit Committee and Independent Director In this regards, the Company is on the process of nominating Director to replace the resigned director. The Company will report the Stock Exchange of Thailand once the Board of Director appoint new director. Please be informed accordingly. Sincerely yours, (MR. SITHIDEJ MAYALARP) Director Corporate Secretary Telephone 02 029 7888 Ext. 812

-Translation- F 24-1 Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee The Board of Directors Meeting of Sky ICT Public Company Limited No. 4/2022 on 29 June 2022, resolved the meeting's resolutions in the following manners: Appoint / Renewal Chairman of the audit committee Member of the audit committee Name 1. MR. VIPOOTA TRAKULHOON position Chairman of the audit committee 2. MR. THITISAK SKULKROO position Audit Committee the appointment / renewalshall be effective as of 1 July 2022 Determine/change the scope of duties and responsibilities of the Audit Committee which are detailed as follows: .............................………………...........................………………………………………................................…………………… …………….............................………………...........................………………………………………................................……… …………………………...............................………………...........................………………………………………........................ Determine/change the scope of duties and responsibilities shall be effective as of ………………… The Audit Committee is consisted of: 1. Chairman of the Audit Committee MR. VIPOOTA TRAKULHOON remaining term in office 2 years 5 months 2. Member of the Audit Committee MR. THITISAK SKULKROO remaining term in office 10 months 3. Member of the Audit Committee DR. SARUT VANICHPUN remaining term in office 2 years 5 months Secretary of the Audit Committee MISS WITCHUWAN CHOBPHOL Enclosed herewith is 1 copy of the certificate and biography of the Audit Committee. The audit committee number(s) 1 and 2 has adequate expertise and experience to review creditability of the financial reports.

2 The Audit Committee of the company has the scope of duties and responsibilities to the Board of Director on the following matters: To ensure that the Company has accurate and transparent financial reporting, by coordinating with the External Auditor and the Executive who is responsible for preparing quarterly and annual financial reports To ensure that the Company has an appropriate and effective internal control system and internal audit and to consider the independence of the Internal Audit To review the Company's operation to comply with laws about the Securities and Exchange, requirements of the Stock Market or laws related to Company's business To consider, select, nominate and terminate individuals who are independent to work as the Company's internal Auditor and consider the compensation of the internal Auditor To consider, select, nominate and terminate individuals who are independent to work as the Company's Internal Auditor and consider the renumeration of the Internal Auditor in order to present to the Board of Directors to request for the appointment from the General Meeting of the Shareholders as well as to join the meeting with the Auditors without the management at least once a year To have authority to hire independent consultants if necessary, under the Company's expense To consider connected transactions or any transactions which may have conflicts of interests in accordance with laws and the regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Capital Market Supervisory Board in order to ensure that such transactions are reasonable and the most beneficial to the Company During the operation, if the Audit Committee finds or suspects any of the following transactions or activities which may have significant effects on financial status or performance of the Company, the Audit Committee must report to the Board of Directors in order to correct those transactions or activities promptly Transactions with conflict of interests

Corruption or irregular transactions or significant deficiencies in the Company's internal control system

Violation of Securities and Exchange laws, announcements and requirements of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Securities and Exchange Commission or the Capital Market Supervisory Board, including laws related to the business of the Company If the Board of Directors or the Executive cannot correct those transactions or activities promptly, members of the Audit Committee shall report them to the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Stock Exchange of Thailand. 9. If the Auditor finds any suspicious incidents connected with the Director, Manager or any person who is responsible for the operation of the Company violating the laws and the Auditor has reported such incident to the Audit Committee, the Committee must urgently make further investigation and report the preliminary results to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Auditor within 30 days after receiving the report from the Auditor.