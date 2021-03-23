Sky Light : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SKY LIGHT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3882)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Sky Light Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company would like to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the currently available preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Unaudited Management Accounts"),

(i) the Board expects to record a decrease in revenue by approximately 20% for the year ended 31 December 2020 as compared to the revenue for the year ended 31 December 2019; and

(ii)the Board expects to record a decrease in net loss by approximately 10% for the year ended 31 December 2020 as compared to the net loss for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The decrease in revenue for the year ended 31 December 2020 was primarily due to our production being greatly affected by the outbreak of coronavirus ("COVID-19") in the first half of the year. Even customer orders returned to normal in the second half of the year, our revenue was nonetheless limited by the shortage in the supply of semiconductor chips in the market. Furthermore, our Chinese management and technical staff were not able to travel to Vietnam to support the production there until the second half of 2020 due to the entry restrictions implemented by the Vietnamese Government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decrease in net loss for the year ended 31 December 2020 was primarily due to the decrease in operating loss as a result of the Group's stringent cost control during the year.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company is still in the process of preparing the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 and is not able at this time disclose any further details on the above factors and their impact on the Group's profit attributable to Shareholders. The information set out above is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board on the information currently available to it, including the Unaudited Management Accounts, which have not been finalized and not been independently reviewed by the Company's auditors or the audit committee. Shareholders and potential investors should refer to the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020, which are expected to be published before the end of March 2021.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

