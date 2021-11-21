Sky Metals : Drilling Commences at 3KEL-Doradilla Tin-Copper Project

ABN 46 098 952 035

For 3KEL Target - Diamond Drilling

As foreshadowed in the September Quarterly Activities Report (ASX: 29 October 2021), diamond drilling has now commenced at the 3KEL Target to continue to expand the large strike of the strong tin-copper mineralisation intercepted in the recent phase of RC and diamond drilling completed by SKY in August 2021.

A program of at least six holes has been planned and will aim to continue expanding the strike and depth extents of the mineralisation. The first hole to be drilled will target a 500m strike extension of the 3KEL mineralisation to the northeast where recent work by SKY has discovered gossanous outcrop, with rock chips returning assays of +0.5% Sn, this hole will be the first hole drilled within 500m of these rock chips and represents the possibility of a large strike extension to the tin mineralisation at 3KEL.

 The 3KEL Target is a large-scale tin-copper system which remains open at depth and along strike for over 2km.

 Diamond drilling has commenced to define the scale and intensity of the 3KEL Tin- Copper system.

3KRC002:

3KRC012:

32m @ 0.42% Sn & 0.1% Cu from 66m including, 9m @ 0.99% Sn & 0.31% Cu from 81m

37m @ 0.31% Sn from 91m including,

1m @ 4.23% Sn & 0.20% Cu from 121m

6m @ 1.11% Sn & 1.48% Cu from 105m

3KRC011:

 Drilling commenced at the 3KEL Target to follow up high-value intercepts in the previous drilling, including:

personal The Board of Sky Metals Limited ('SKY' or 'The Company') is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the 3KEL Tin-Copper Target at the Doradilla Tin-Polymetallic project in NSW.

DORADILLA project: TIN- COPPER (EL 6258, SKY 100%)

Drilling Commences at 3KEL-Doradilla

Tin-Copper Project

ASX: SKY

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

22 November 2021