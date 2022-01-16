Sky Metals : New Zinc Zone Confirmed Along Strike From 3KEL - Doradilla

11.2m @ 3.09% zinc from 144.9m including,

1m @ 6.54% zinc from 150m

3KDD013 was drilled to test for mineralisation 500m northeast along strike from the 3KEL Target.

The new zinc zone is open in all directions and represents a significant addition to the large-scale 3KEL tin-polymetallic target, mineralisation is now open along strike for over 2.5km.

Resumption of diamond drilling has been delayed due to localised flooding and will recommence as soon as conditions allow.

ASX: SKY

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 January 2022

NEW Zinc zone Confirmed along strike from 3KEL - Doradilla

Assays from the first drill hole (3KDD013) of the recent drilling program have confirmed the discovery of a new zone of strong zinc sulphide mineralisation, results include:

The Board of Sky Metals Limited ('SKY' or 'The Company') is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the 3KEL Tin-Polymetallic Target at the Doradilla Tin-Polymetallic project in NSW.

DORADILLA project: TIN- polymetallic (EL 6258, SKY 100%)

3KEL Target - Diamond Drilling

Assays have now been received for 3KDD013; the first hole drilled in the most recent drilling program at the Doradilla Project. The hole was designed to test along strike additions to the 3KEL Target to the northeast and was targeted using 3D modelling of the mineralisation in combination with the detailed magnetic survey flown by SKY in 2020 (Figures 1, 3 and 4). 3KDD013 intercepted strong zinc mineralisation, results include:

ForThis mineralisation represents the discovery of a previously unknown zinc sulphide zone and extends the strike of the 3KEL Target by 500m. As a result, the 3KEL Target now has a total strike length of over 2.5km. Zinc sulphide (sphalerite) mineralisation is typical in large and zoned tin systems such as the 3KEL Target and the discovery of strong zinc mineralisation is very promising for SKY's ongoing exploration. The limits and size of the new zinc zone are unknown and it is open in all directions. SKY is planning follow up drilling to continue to expand this strong mineralisation.

SKY Exploration Manager Oliver Davies commented "These strong results demonstrate the exciting potential of this large 3KEL Target and the polymetallic nature of the mineralisation along this broad strike length. SKY is very excited by the opportunity of 3KEL to be a large multicommodity target. SKY will continue to develop this exceptional system over the coming months with a combination of diamond and RC drilling planned to quickly progress this project."

SKY METALS LIMITED