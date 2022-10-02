SKY Network Television : 2022 Notice of Annual Meeting

Notice of Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Sky Network Television Limited (the Company) will be held at the Maritime Room, Princes Wharf, Viaduct Harbour, Auckland and via the Computershare online web platform at https://meetnow.global/nz on Wednesday 2 November 2022, commencing at 10:00am (NZ time).

In the event that the Board determines a physical meeting is inappropriate in the circumstances as a result of COVID-19 restrictions or otherwise, the Company may decide to hold a virtual only Annual Meeting. If this occurs, the Company will provide shareholders with notice through an announcement to the NZX, ASX and on the Company's website.

Agenda

Ordinary Business

Item 1: Chair's Address

Item 2: Chief Executive's Address

Resolutions

Item 3: To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolutions:

1. Auditor's remuneration

That the Board be authorised to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.

2. To re-elect Philip Bowman as a Director

That Philip Bowman, who retires at the Annual Meeting and is eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a director of the Company.

3. To re-elect Joan Withers as a Director

That Joan Withers, who retires at the Annual Meeting and is eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a director of the Company.

4. To re-elect Mark Buckman as a Director

That Mark Buckman, who was appointed by the Board on 21 March 2022 and retires at the Annual Meeting, be re-elected as a director of the Company.

Item 4: To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following special resolution:

5. Capital Return

That the scheme of arrangement relating to the return of capital to shareholders, as set out in the explanatory notes accompanying the Notice of Meeting, be and is approved.

All resolutions to be put to the meeting are discussed in the explanatory notes.

The Board unanimously supports resolutions 1-5 and recommends that shareholders vote in favour of them at the Annual Meeting.

Other Business

To consider any other business, including shareholder questions, that may be properly brought before the meeting.

By order of the Board

James Bishop

Company Secretary

3 October 2022