SKY Network Television : 2022 Proxy Form

How to Vote on Items of Business

All your shares in Sky Network Television Limited (the Company) will be voted in accordance with your directions.

Appointment of Proxy

If you do not plan to attend the meeting, you may appoint a proxy. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. The Chair of the meeting, or any other director, is willing to act as proxy for any shareholder who wishes to appoint him or her for that purpose. To do this, enter 'the Chair' or the name of your proxy in the space allocated in 'Step 1' of this form.

If you do not name a person as your proxy, but otherwise complete the proxy form in full, or your named proxy does not attend the virtual meeting, the Chair will be appointed your proxy and will vote in accordance with your express direction (subject to any voting prohibitions).

The Chair and the other directors intend to vote all discretionary proxies in favour of all resolutions.

Please note that you may still attend the meeting virtually should you appoint a proxy noting that you will not be able to vote if a proxy has been appointed.

Voting of your holding

Direct your proxy how to vote by marking one of the boxes opposite each item

of business. If you do not mark a box your proxy may vote or abstain from voting as they choose to the extent permitted by law and the relevant listing rules. If you mark more than one box on an item your vote will be invalid on that item.

Attending the Meeting

If you propose to attend the Annual Meeting in person, please bring this Admission Form/Proxy Form to the meeting. All shareholders must register with the Company's registration staff prior to entering the meeting room. If a representative of a corporate security holder or proxy is to attend the meeting, they may need to provide evidence of your authorisation to act prior to admission.

All shareholders will have the option to attend, vote and participate in the Annual Meeting online via an internet connection using a laptop, tablet or smartphone. For further details see the Virtual Meeting Guide that accompanies this form.