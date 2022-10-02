SKY Network Television : 2022 Proxy Form

Lodge your vote or proxy online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:
Scan the QR code to vote now.
Your secure access information
Control Number:
CSN/Shareholder Number:
PLEASE NOTE: You will need your CSN//Securityholder Number and postcode or country of residence (if outside New Zealand) to securely access InvestorVote and then follow the prompts to lodge your vote or appoint your proxy online.
For your proxy to be effective it must be received by 10.00am (NZ time) on Monday, 31 October 2022.
The Annual Meeting of Sky Network Television Limited will be held as a hybrid meeting at
The Maritime Room, Princes Wharf, Auckland and online on Wednesday, 02 November 2022, commencing at 10:00am (NZ time).
All your shares in Sky Network Television Limited (the Company) will be voted in accordance with your directions.
Appointment of Proxy
If you do not plan to attend the meeting, you may appoint a proxy. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. The Chair of the meeting, or any other director, is willing to act as proxy for any shareholder who wishes to appoint him or her for that purpose. To do this, enter 'the Chair' or the name of your proxy in the space allocated in 'Step 1' of this form.
If you do not name a person as your proxy, but otherwise complete the proxy form in full, or your named proxy does not attend the virtual meeting, the Chair will be appointed your proxy and will vote in accordance with your express direction (subject to any voting prohibitions).
The Chair and the other directors intend to vote all discretionary proxies in favour of all resolutions.
Please note that you may still attend the meeting virtually should you appoint a proxy noting that you will not be able to vote if a proxy has been appointed.
Voting of your holding
Direct your proxy how to vote by marking one of the boxes opposite each item
of business. If you do not mark a box your proxy may vote or abstain from voting as they choose to the extent permitted by law and the relevant listing rules. If you mark more than one box on an item your vote will be invalid on that item.
Attending the Meeting
If you propose to attend the Annual Meeting in person, please bring this Admission Form/Proxy Form to the meeting. All shareholders must register with the Company's registration staff prior to entering the meeting room. If a representative of a corporate security holder or proxy is to attend the meeting, they may need to provide evidence of your authorisation to act prior to admission.
All shareholders will have the option to attend, vote and participate in the Annual Meeting online via an internet connection using a laptop, tablet or smartphone. For further details see the Virtual Meeting Guide that accompanies this form.
Signing Instructions for Proxy/Voting Forms
Individual
Where the holding is in one name, the shareholder must sign.
Joint Holding
In the case of joint shareholders, only one shareholder is required to sign this form, providing all joint shareholders have authorised the signatory to do so.
Power of Attorney
If this form has been signed under a power of attorney, a copy of the power of attorney (unless already deposited with the Registrar) and a signed certificate of non-revocation of the power of attorney must be produced to the Registry with this form.
Companies
This form should be signed by a director jointly with another director, or a sole director can also sign alone. Please sign in the appropriate place and indicate the office held.
Comments & Questions
If you have any comments or questions for the Company, please write them on a separate sheet of paper and return with this form.
Turn over to complete the form to vote
Proxy/Voting Form
STEP 1
Appoint a Proxy to Vote on Your Behalf
I/We being a shareholder/s of Sky Network Television Limited
hereby appoint
of
or failing him/her
of
as my/our proxy to act generally at the meeting on my/our behalf and to vote in accordance with the following directions and to vote on any resolutions to amend any of the resolutions, on any resolution so amended and on any other resolution proposed at the meeting (or any adjournment thereof) at the Annual Meeting of the shareholders of Sky Network Television Limited (the "Company") to be held at The Maritime Room, Princes Wharf, Auckland and online on Wednesday, 02 November 2022, commencing at 10:00am (NZ time).
STEP 2 Items of Business - Voting Instructions/Ballot Paper
Please note: If you mark the Abstain box for an item, you are directing your proxy not to vote on your behalf and your votes will not be counted. If you mark the Proxy Discretion box, your proxy may vote or abstain from voting as they see fit (to the extent permitted by law and the relevant listing rules). The Chair and the other directors intend to vote all undirected proxies in favour of each of the resolutions.
Ordinary Resolutions
Proxy
For
Against
Abstain Discretion
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolutions:
Auditor's remuneration
That the Board be authorised to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.
To re-elect Philip Bowman as a Director
That Philip Bowman, who retires at the Annual Meeting and is eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a director of the Company.
To re-elect Joan Withers as a Director
That Joan Withers, who retires at the Annual Meeting and is eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a director of the Company.
To re-elect Mark Buckman as a Director
That Mark Buckman, who was appointed by the Board on 21 March 2022 and retires at the Annual Meeting, be re-elected as a director of the Company.
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following special resolution:
5. Capital Return
That the scheme of arrangement relating to the return of capital to shareholders, as set out in the explanatory notes accompanying the Notice of Meeting, be and is approved.
All resolutions to be put to the meeting are discussed in the explanatory notes contained within the Notice of Meeting.
If your proxy is not the Chair of the Meeting or any other director of the Company, please ensure that you provide their contact details (phone and email address). If this information is not provided, we cannot guarantee remote admission to the virtual meeting for your proxy.
Proxy contact Details (Phone):
and (Email):
SIGN
Signature of Shareholder(s) This section must be completed.
Shareholder 1
Shareholder 2
Shareholder 3
or Sole Director/Director
or Director (if more than one)
Contact Name
Contact Daytime Telephone
Date
ATTENDANCE SLIP
Annual Meeting of the shareholders of Sky Network Television Limited (the "Company") to be held at The Maritime Room, Princes Wharf, Auckland and online on Wednesday, 02 November 2022, commencing at 10:00am (NZ time).
Sky Network Television Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2022 20:43:00 UTC.