    SKT   NZSKTE0001S6

SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED

(SKT)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-29
2.150 NZD   -0.92%
04:44pSky Network Television : 2022 Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
09/23Sky TV Secures Court Order for Return of Capital to Shareholders
MT
09/22Sky Network Television : Capital Return – Application for Final Court Orders
PU
SKY Network Television : 2022 Virtual Meeting Guide

10/02/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN VIRTUAL/HYBRID MEETINGS

Attending the meeting online

Our online meeting provides you the opportunity to participate online using your smartphone, tablet or computer.

If you choose to attend online you will be able to view a live webcast of the meeting, ask questions and submit your votes in real time.

You will need the latest version of Chrome, Safari or

Edge. Please ensure your browser is compatible.

Visit https://meetnow.global/nz

Access

Navigation

Access the online meeting at https://meetnow.global/nz, and select the required meeting. Click 'JOIN MEETING NOW'.

If you are a shareholder:

Select 'Shareholder' on the login screen and enter your CSN/Holder Number and Post Code. If you are outside New Zealand, simply select your country from the drop down box instead of the post code. Accept the Terms and Conditions and click Continue.

If you are a guest:

Select Guest on the login screen. As a guest, you will be prompted to complete all the relevant fields including title, first name, last name and email address.

Please note, guests will not be able to ask questions or vote at the meeting.

If you are a proxy holder:

You will receive an email invitation the day before the meeting to access the online meeting. Click on the link in the invitation to access the meeting.

Contact

If you have any issues accessing the website please call +64 9 488 8700.

When successfully authenticated, the home screen will be displayed. You can watch the webcast, vote, ask questions, and view meeting materials in the documents folder. The image highlighted blue indicates the page you have active.

The webcast will appear and begin automatically once the meeting has started.

Voting

Resolutions will be put forward once voting is declared open by the Chair. Once the voting has opened, the resolution and voting options will appear.

To vote, simply select your voting direction from the options shown on screen. You can vote for all resolutions at once or by each resolution.

Your vote has been cast when the green tick appears. To change your vote, select 'Change Your Vote'.

Q&A

Any eligible shareholder/proxy attending the meeting remotely is eligible to ask a question.

Select the Q&A tab and type your question into the box at the bottom of the screen and press 'Send'.

Disclaimer

Sky Network Television Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2022 20:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
