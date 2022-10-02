SKY Network Television : 2022 Virtual Meeting Guide

Access the online meeting at https://meetnow.global/nz, and select the required meeting. Click 'JOIN MEETING NOW'.

If you are a shareholder:

Select 'Shareholder' on the login screen and enter your CSN/Holder Number and Post Code. If you are outside New Zealand, simply select your country from the drop down box instead of the post code. Accept the Terms and Conditions and click Continue.

If you are a guest:

Select Guest on the login screen. As a guest, you will be prompted to complete all the relevant fields including title, first name, last name and email address.

Please note, guests will not be able to ask questions or vote at the meeting.

If you are a proxy holder:

You will receive an email invitation the day before the meeting to access the online meeting. Click on the link in the invitation to access the meeting.

Contact

If you have any issues accessing the website please call +64 9 488 8700.