  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  SKY Network Television Limited
  News
  Summary
    SKT   NZSKTE0001S6

SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED

(SKT)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-21
2.520 NZD   -1.56%
04:09pSky Network Television : FY23 Interim Results Presentation
PU
02/21NZ's Sky Network Television proposes restructuring, layoffs
RE
02/01Sky New Zealand Appoints Belinda Rowe as Independent Director, Effective 1 March 2023
CI
SKY Network Television : FY23 Interim Results Presentation

02/22/2023 | 04:09pm EST
Financials
Sales 2023 755 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2023 55,8 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net cash 2023 57,4 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,24x
Yield 2023 6,35%
Capitalization 367 M 229 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 192
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED
SKY Network Television Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,52 NZD
Average target price 2,92 NZD
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Moloney Chief Executive Officer
Tom Gordon Chief Financial Officer
Philip Bowman Chairman
Prabhu Singh Technology Director
Antony Welton Chief Operations & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED9.57%232
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.55.59%35 819
FOX CORPORATION21.93%18 667
RTL GROUP S.A.15.37%7 513
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.11.28%7 344
TEGNA INC.-3.63%4 560