SKY Network Television : FY23 Interim Results Presentation
For the six months ended
3
For the six months ended
4
For the six months ended
4
Disclaimer
Sky Network Television Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 21:08:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED
Sales 2023
755 M
471 M
471 M
Net income 2023
55,8 M
34,8 M
34,8 M
Net cash 2023
57,4 M
35,8 M
35,8 M
P/E ratio 2023
7,24x
Yield 2023
6,35%
Capitalization
367 M
229 M
229 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,41x
EV / Sales 2024
0,38x
Nbr of Employees
1 192
Free-Float
81,2%
Chart SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
2,52 NZD
Average target price
2,92 NZD
Spread / Average Target
15,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.