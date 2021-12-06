SKY Network Television : Transformation Accelerates – Sky Raises F22 Guidance - Presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Sky Network Television Limited and its group of companies ("the Company") for informational purposes. This disclaimer applies to this document and the verbal or written comments of any person presenting it.

Information in this presentation has been prepared by the Company with due care and attention. However, neither the Company nor any of its directors, employees, shareholders nor any other person give any warranties or representation (express or implied) as the accuracy or completeness of this information. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Company, its directors, employees, shareholders or any other person shall have any liability whatsoever to any person for any loss (including, without limitation, arising from any fault or negligence) arising from this presentation or any information supplied in connection with it.

This presentation contains projections or forward-looking statements regarding a variety of items. Such projections or forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, and uncertainties, including material adverse events, significant one-off expenses and other unforeseeable circumstances. There is no assurance that results contemplated in any of these projections and forward-looking statements will be realised, nor is there any assurance that the expectations, estimates and assumptions underpinning those projections or forward-looking statements are reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in this presentation. No person is under any obligation to update this presentation at any time after its release or to provide you with further information about the Company.

The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not constitute financial product advice, investment advice or any recommendation. The presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. Nothing in this presentation constitutes legal, financial, tax or other advice.