Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. SKY Network Television Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKT   NZSKTE0001S6

SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED

(SKT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SKY Network Television : Transformation Accelerates – Sky Raises F22 Guidance - Presentation

12/06/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Update

7 December 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Sky Network Television Limited and its group of companies ("the Company") for informational purposes. This disclaimer applies to this document and the verbal or written comments of any person presenting it.

Information in this presentation has been prepared by the Company with due care and attention. However, neither the Company nor any of its directors, employees, shareholders nor any other person give any warranties or representation (express or implied) as the accuracy or completeness of this information. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Company, its directors, employees, shareholders or any other person shall have any liability whatsoever to any person for any loss (including, without limitation, arising from any fault or negligence) arising from this presentation or any information supplied in connection with it.

This presentation contains projections or forward-looking statements regarding a variety of items. Such projections or forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, and uncertainties, including material adverse events, significant one-off expenses and other unforeseeable circumstances. There is no assurance that results contemplated in any of these projections and forward-looking statements will be realised, nor is there any assurance that the expectations, estimates and assumptions underpinning those projections or forward-looking statements are reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in this presentation. No person is under any obligation to update this presentation at any time after its release or to provide you with further information about the Company.

The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not constitute financial product advice, investment advice or any recommendation. The presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. Nothing in this presentation constitutes legal, financial, tax or other advice.

2© SKY 2021

Our Strategy

MATTERS

Our Customers

WHAT

MOST:

WHAT DO

We connect New Zealanders with the sport and entertainment

WE DO:

they love, in ways that work for them, right across the country

WHAT

CUSTOMERS

CONTENT

PEOPLE

FINANCIAL

WE'RE

Nurture and grow

Be the preferred

Be a place where

Grow revenues

FOCUSING

our Sky Box and

partner for

our crew are

and reduce

ON:

Streaming

rightsholders,

empowered to do

operating costs

customers

content creators

their best work

and distributors

THE "BEDROCK"

Rapid and sustained execution, and

OF OUR BUSINESS:

enabling our people to succeed

Being an efficient, adaptive and profitable business

3

Faster progress and substantial savings

  • Acceleration of transformation - and robust review of Sky's cost base

Substantial savings identified for FY22, with immediate boost to EBITDA and NPAT forecasts

Upgraded guidance delivers 27% increase in midpoint of previous EBITDA, and 96% increase in NPAT forecast Full year impact of $40m to $45m p.a. of permanent annualised cost savings

More permanent savings targeted for FY23 and beyond

  • Cost reset, combined with growth in revenue, will deliver significant levels of free cash flow, helping to inform capital management strategy
  • Property sale progressing well
  • Strong Executive Leadership Team in place to ensure delivery of outcomes

4© SKY 2021

Delivering $40-$45m of additional savings in FY221

Following business-wide initiative to reset the cost base

What we've done

  • Transformational reset across all operating and capex cost lines throughout the business
  • Non-programmingopex review of every cost line, with a particular focus on third party spending
  • Focus on Programming cost covering both rights and production, including a strategic
    'from the ground up' review of sports production
  • Capex roadmap simplified to focus on strategic deliverables
  • Wide consultation within the business to capture and test initiatives

What it means

  • Delivering additional opex cost savings of $35m (net) in FY22, ($26m recurring and $9m one offs) with an annualised impact of $40m - $45m p.a.
  • Expecting capex savings of $5 - $10m in FY22
  • Minimal one-off cost associated with achieving savings, estimated to be $0.5m in FY22
  • Data and insights testing confirms minimal impact on customer experience or revenue lines
  • Targeting further recurring savings to be delivered from FY23 through identified medium to longer-term transformation initiatives

5

1 Compared to previous FY22 forecasts that included $5-$10m

of targeted opex savings

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sky Network Television Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 22:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED
05:52pSKY NETWORK TELEVISION : Transformation Accelerates – Sky Raises F22 Guidance - Pres..
PU
03:52pSKY NETWORK TELEVISION : Transformation accelerates - Sky raises FY22 guidance
PU
11/26Sky Network Television Makes Changes to Executive Team
MT
11/25Sky Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/25Sky Appoints Tom Gordon as Chief Financial Officer, Effective December 15, 2021
CI
11/14SKY NETWORK TELEVISION : secures Australian Premier Leagues partnership in multi-year A-Le..
PU
11/08What's on Sky Sport
PU
10/27Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021 - Notification of Results
PU
10/27Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021 - Notification of Updated Constitution
PU
10/27Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021 - Chair's Address
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 719 M 486 M 486 M
Net income 2022 21,5 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net cash 2022 64,1 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 306 M 206 M 206 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 192
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SKY Network Television Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,75 NZD
Average target price 2,53 NZD
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Moloney Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Hirst Chief Financial Officer
Philip Bowman Chairman
Prabhu Singh Chief Technology Officer
Michael Frampton Chief Operations & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED8.70%209
FOX CORPORATION23.76%19 905
DISCOVERY, INC.-20.27%15 670
RTL GROUP S.A.14.19%7 863
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.33.72%6 296
TEGNA INC.45.73%4 499