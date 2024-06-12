Sky New Zealand is pleased to announce that Kym Niblock will join as Chief Digital and Technology Officer in late 2024.



Chief Executive Sophie Moloney said: "Kym is an outstanding enterprise leader with deep media and technology experience, and we are delighted to have her joining our Sky team later this year."



Kym has led TVNZ's digital and technology strategy for the last seven years as Chief Digital Officer and Chief Product and Information Officer, and prior to that she held senior leadership and technology roles at Spark Ventures / Lightbox, Foxtel, Sky UK and the BBC.



Sophie said: "Kym is joining at an exciting and transformative time for our company. We look forward to Kym's contribution both as a Technology leader and key member of our Executive Leadership Team."



Antony Welton, Chief Operations and People Officer, will continue to lead the Technology team until Kym arrives.