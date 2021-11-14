Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. SKY Network Television Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKT   NZSKTE0001S6

SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED

(SKT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 11/12
1.82 NZD   0.00%
03:50pSKY NETWORK TELEVISION : secures Australian Premier Leagues partnership in multi-year A-Leagues deal
PU
11/08What's on Sky Sport
PU
10/27Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021 - Notification of Results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SKY Network Television : secures Australian Premier Leagues partnership in multi-year A-Leagues deal

11/14/2021 | 03:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sky secures Australian Premier Leagues partnership in multi-year A-Leagues deal

  • Sky is the exclusive broadcaster of the Isuzu UTE A-Leagues and A-League / Women competition in a multi-year partnership

  • First Wellington Phoenix Women's match will be a double-header with Wellington Phoenix Men

  • All matches will be live on Sky Sport and streaming on Sky Sport Now and Sky Go

  • Selected games Free to Air, including the Wellington Phoenix A-League Women's debut on Prime

  • Sky will have Kiwi-based commentary for Wellington Phoenix home matches and other key games

  • Looking forward to bringing the Wellington Phoenix teams home to Sky Stadium

Auckland, Monday 15 November 2021: Sky today announced the signing of a multi-year deal as New Zealand's exclusive broadcast rights partner of the A-Leagues. The partnership, which includes multiple Sky platforms, secures the broadcast rights for all matches in season for both women and men, including the A-Leagues finals series.

The broadcast partnership comes just weeks before the Wellington Phoenix debuts its first ever women's team in the A-League / Women competition. The women's debut match against Western Sydney Wanderers on December 3, will be televised live and also available Free to Air on Prime.

"We're delighted to confirm that every A-League / Women and Isuzu UTE A-League match will be live and exclusive on Sky, served any which way that works for our customers, on their Sky Box or streaming on Sky Sport Now and Sky Go," says Head of Sport Partnerships for Sky, Adam Crothers.

"We have worked closely with Australian Premier Leagues to put a partnership together that's so much more than a broadcasting deal. As New Zealand and Australia look forward to the biggest global event in women's sport, the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023, we'll be working with the APL and other partners like New Zealand Football to grow interest in the 'beautiful game' - on the field, in the stands and on air."

The Isuzu UTE A-League kicks off this Friday, 19 November with Melbourne City v Brisbane Roar, while Kiwis will be excited to see the Wellington Phoenix clash with Macarthur FC on November 21. The following weekend features the long awaited women's debut, followed by the men's team in a Kiwi double-header.

APL Managing Director, Danny Townsend said: "As the most followed sport in the world, our strategy is to grow and engage with football audiences across New Zealand from grass-roots through to professional competitions. By partnering with Sky, we can offer top-level football to an unprecedented reach of Kiwi football fans.

"The strength of Sky's content and its globally recognised creative prowess are a true asset to the A-Leagues content offering, including our KEEPUP digital platform. We know that with local content from New Zealand, we are in the strongest position to showcase the talent and skill of our A-leagues teams."

"We're really excited about the inclusion of the Wellington Phoenix Women's team in the A-League. APL is a huge champion of the women's game and the 'Club Championship', where both the men's and women's teams compete for points to decide the ultimate club is just one example of the APL's commitment to innovating and growing the League.

"The A-League is yet another important piece in our strategy to lift up women's sport through greater visibility, more opportunities for women in production and broadcasting and more chances to inspire rangatahi and wāhine in Aotearoa New Zealand," says Adam Crothers.

While all matches will be available on Sky across multiple broadcast and streaming platforms, selected games and content will be free to air throughout the competition. The double-header on December 3 featuring the Wellington Phoenix A-League / Women debut and Wellington Phoenix Men will be Free to Air on Prime.

Disclaimer

Sky Network Television Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 20:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED
03:50pSKY NETWORK TELEVISION : secures Australian Premier Leagues partnership in multi-year A-Le..
PU
11/08What's on Sky Sport
PU
10/27Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021 - Notification of Results
PU
10/27Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021 - Notification of Updated Constitution
PU
10/27Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021 - Chair's Address
PU
10/27Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021 - Presentation
PU
10/272021 ASM - Announcement Materials
PU
10/272021 ASM - Notice of Chair and CEO address and presentation
PU
10/27Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021 - CEO's Address
PU
10/06SKY NETWORK TELEVISION : is 100% behind Super Rugby Aupiki
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 719 M 506 M 506 M
Net income 2022 21,5 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net cash 2022 64,1 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 318 M 224 M 224 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 192
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SKY Network Television Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,82 NZD
Average target price 2,53 NZD
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Moloney Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Hirst Chief Financial Officer
Philip Bowman Chairman
Prabhu Singh Chief Technology Officer
Michael Frampton Chief Operations & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED13.04%224
FOX CORPORATION41.14%22 675
DISCOVERY, INC.-7.24%18 272
RTL GROUP S.A.26.70%8 848
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.54.02%6 877
TEGNA INC.51.68%4 678