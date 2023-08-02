Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
Company name: SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.
August 2, 2023
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 9412
URL: https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/
Representative: Eiichi Yonekura
Representative Director,President
Contact: Koichi Matsutani
Director
Phone: +81-3-5571-1500
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 4, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating revenues
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2023
30,009
4.2
6,919
24.6
7,279
22.9
4,982
23.5
June 30, 2022
28,806
(0.9)
5,551
1.1
5,924
1.0
4,033
(18.2)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
¥
4,177 million
[
2.1%]
¥
4,091 million
[
(39.2) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
17.15
-
June 30, 2022
13.89
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2023
391,335
257,705
65.5
882.42
March 31, 2023
399,055
256,815
64.0
879.33
(Reference) Equity: As of
June 30, 2023:
¥
256,316 million
As of
March 31, 2023:
¥
255,420 million
― 1 ―
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
-
9.00
-
11.00
20.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
10.00
-
10.00
20.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
(Note) Breakdown of the 1st quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 :
Commemorative dividend
-
yen
Special dividend
-
yen
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating revenues
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Basic earnings per
to owners of parent
share
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
Yen
Full year
121,000
(0.1)
22,500
0.8
22,000
(5.2)
15,000
(5.1)
51.64
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
New
-
(Company name:
)
Exclusion:
-
(Company name:
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2023:
297,404,212
shares
March 31, 2023:
297,404,212
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2023:
6,933,124
shares
March 31, 2023:
6,933,124
shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
290,471,088
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
290,291,901
shares
― 2 ―
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
74,913
61,229
Accounts receivable - trade
61,474
56,743
Lease receivables
46,234
45,419
Securities
32,995
38,998
Broadcasting rights
948
2,067
Merchandise
1,232
1,460
Work in process
349
436
Supplies
228
222
Advance payments to suppliers
1,247
6,035
Short-term loans receivable
3,629
3,652
Accounts receivable - other
706
417
Other
4,982
6,476
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(88)
(83)
Total current assets
228,855
223,077
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
7,446
8,432
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
18,521
17,862
Telecommunications satellites, net
61,640
59,220
Land
2,924
3,098
Construction in progress
20,523
21,458
Other, net
4,337
4,448
Total property, plant and equipment
115,393
114,519
Intangible assets
Software
4,287
4,201
Other
58
58
Total intangible assets
4,345
4,260
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
24,856
24,834
Long-term loans receivable
12,946
13,028
Deferred tax assets
10,154
9,296
Other
2,503
2,319
Total investments and other assets
50,460
49,478
Total non-current assets
170,200
168,258
Total assets
399,055
391,335
― 3 ―
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
254
158
Current portion of long-term borrowings
10,572
10,866
Accounts payable - other
13,715
7,966
Income taxes payable
5,804
1,573
Subscription fees received
6,754
7,055
Unearned revenue
19,145
24,133
Provision for bonuses
628
293
Other
7,201
7,248
Total current liabilities
64,076
59,296
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
10,000
10,000
Long-term borrowings
52,975
49,724
Deferred tax liabilities
1,102
1,162
Retirement benefit liability
6,545
6,578
Asset retirement obligations
2,273
2,301
Other
5,266
4,567
Total non-current liabilities
78,163
74,333
Total liabilities
142,239
133,630
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
10,081
10,081
Capital surplus
131,911
131,911
Retained earnings
114,333
116,120
Treasury shares
(2,924)
(2,924)
Total shareholders' equity
253,401
255,188
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
(191)
(405)
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
7
483
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,546
1,382
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(343)
(332)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,018
1,128
Non-controlling interests
1,395
1,388
Total net assets
256,815
257,705
Total liabilities and net assets
399,055
391,335
― 4 ―
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Millions of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2022
ended June 30, 2023
Operating revenue
28,806
30,009
Operating costs
16,499
16,544
Operating gross profit
12,306
13,465
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,754
6,545
Operating profit
5,551
6,919
Non-operating income
Interest income
339
551
Dividend income
11
16
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
63
6
method
Foreign exchange gains
136
124
Other
144
148
Total non-operating income
695
847
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
300
476
Other
21
10
Total non-operating expenses
322
487
Ordinary profit
5,924
7,279
Profit before income taxes
5,924
7,279
Income taxes - current
1,460
1,416
Income taxes - deferred
374
796
Total income taxes
1,835
2,212
Profit
4,088
5,066
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
55
84
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,033
4,982
― 5 ―
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 06:12:54 UTC.