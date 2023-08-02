Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name: SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

August 2, 2023

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 9412

URL: https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/

Representative: Eiichi Yonekura

Representative Director,President

Contact: Koichi Matsutani

Director

Phone: +81-3-5571-1500

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 4, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating revenues

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2023

30,009

4.2

6,919

24.6

7,279

22.9

4,982

23.5

June 30, 2022

28,806

(0.9)

5,551

1.1

5,924

1.0

4,033

(18.2)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

¥

4,177 million

[

2.1%]

¥

4,091 million

[

(39.2) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2023

17.15

-

June 30, 2022

13.89

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2023

391,335

257,705

65.5

882.42

March 31, 2023

399,055

256,815

64.0

879.33

(Reference) Equity: As of

June 30, 2023:

¥

256,316 million

As of

March 31, 2023:

¥

255,420 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

-

9.00

-

11.00

20.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

10.00

-

10.00

20.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

(Note) Breakdown of the 1st quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 :

Commemorative dividend

-

yen

Special dividend

-

yen

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating revenues

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Basic earnings per

to owners of parent

share

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

Yen

Full year

121,000

(0.1)

22,500

0.8

22,000

(5.2)

15,000

(5.1)

51.64

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

New

-

(Company name:

)

Exclusion:

-

(Company name:

)

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2023:

297,404,212

shares

March 31, 2023:

297,404,212

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2023:

6,933,124

shares

March 31, 2023:

6,933,124

shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

290,471,088

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

290,291,901

shares

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

74,913

61,229

Accounts receivable - trade

61,474

56,743

Lease receivables

46,234

45,419

Securities

32,995

38,998

Broadcasting rights

948

2,067

Merchandise

1,232

1,460

Work in process

349

436

Supplies

228

222

Advance payments to suppliers

1,247

6,035

Short-term loans receivable

3,629

3,652

Accounts receivable - other

706

417

Other

4,982

6,476

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(88)

(83)

Total current assets

228,855

223,077

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

7,446

8,432

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

18,521

17,862

Telecommunications satellites, net

61,640

59,220

Land

2,924

3,098

Construction in progress

20,523

21,458

Other, net

4,337

4,448

Total property, plant and equipment

115,393

114,519

Intangible assets

Software

4,287

4,201

Other

58

58

Total intangible assets

4,345

4,260

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

24,856

24,834

Long-term loans receivable

12,946

13,028

Deferred tax assets

10,154

9,296

Other

2,503

2,319

Total investments and other assets

50,460

49,478

Total non-current assets

170,200

168,258

Total assets

399,055

391,335

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

254

158

Current portion of long-term borrowings

10,572

10,866

Accounts payable - other

13,715

7,966

Income taxes payable

5,804

1,573

Subscription fees received

6,754

7,055

Unearned revenue

19,145

24,133

Provision for bonuses

628

293

Other

7,201

7,248

Total current liabilities

64,076

59,296

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

10,000

10,000

Long-term borrowings

52,975

49,724

Deferred tax liabilities

1,102

1,162

Retirement benefit liability

6,545

6,578

Asset retirement obligations

2,273

2,301

Other

5,266

4,567

Total non-current liabilities

78,163

74,333

Total liabilities

142,239

133,630

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

10,081

10,081

Capital surplus

131,911

131,911

Retained earnings

114,333

116,120

Treasury shares

(2,924)

(2,924)

Total shareholders' equity

253,401

255,188

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

(191)

(405)

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

7

483

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,546

1,382

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(343)

(332)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,018

1,128

Non-controlling interests

1,395

1,388

Total net assets

256,815

257,705

Total liabilities and net assets

399,055

391,335

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Millions of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2022

ended June 30, 2023

Operating revenue

28,806

30,009

Operating costs

16,499

16,544

Operating gross profit

12,306

13,465

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,754

6,545

Operating profit

5,551

6,919

Non-operating income

Interest income

339

551

Dividend income

11

16

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

63

6

method

Foreign exchange gains

136

124

Other

144

148

Total non-operating income

695

847

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

300

476

Other

21

10

Total non-operating expenses

322

487

Ordinary profit

5,924

7,279

Profit before income taxes

5,924

7,279

Income taxes - current

1,460

1,416

Income taxes - deferred

374

796

Total income taxes

1,835

2,212

Profit

4,088

5,066

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

55

84

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,033

4,982

