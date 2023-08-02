Aug 2, 2023

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer: Eiichi Yonekura; "SKY Perfect JSAT") announced today the launch schedule for the Horizons-4 communications satellite.

The Horizons-4 satellite marks the fifth satellite by SKY Perfect JSAT and Intelsat (Head Office: Luxemburg, Chief Executive Officer: David Wajsgras) in 20 years, following Horizons-1 (launched in 2003); Horizons-2 (launched in 2007); JCSAT-85/Intelsat 15 (launched in 2009) and Horizons 3e (launched in 2018). Horizons-4 will eventually succeed and replace Horizons-1 in geostationary orbit at the 127 degrees West location.

The Horizons-4 Ku-band payload, which will be jointly owned by both companies*1, will provide capacity for mobility connectivity with expanded coverage over the Pacific Ocean, in addition to the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Planned launch date : August 3, 2023 (Japan Standard Time) Launch site : Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, U.S.A Launcher : SpaceX (Falcon 9) Manufacturer : Maxar (Maxar 1300 series bus) Satellite specifications : (1) Frequency band: Ku-band

(2) Primary Coverage: North America and Pacific Ocean region Planned orbital slot : 127 degrees West longitude

For the latest launch information and webcast, please check SpaceX website at:

https://www.spacex.com/ (See "INTELSAT G-37 MISSION")

*1 About Horizons-4

The Horizons-4 satellite will be owned by the new joint venture company Horizons-4 Satellite LLC, the membership of which will be held by JSAT International Inc., a subsidiary of SKY Perfect JSAT and Intelsat US LLC, a subsidiary of Intelsat, both of which are based in the United States.

Artist's depiction of Horizons-4 in space