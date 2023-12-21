Official SKY PERFECT JSAT HOLDINGS INC. press release
SKY Perfect JSAT : Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock and Completion of Acquisition
December 21, 2023 at 01:02 am EST
SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President: Eiichi Yonekura) announces that we have implemented the repurchase of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Paragraph 1 of Article 459 of the Corporate Law and Article 37 of our Articles of Incorporation as follows.
The repurchase of treasury stock pursuant to the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on September 6, 2023 ended upon completion of the following acquisition.
(1) Types of shares acquired
Common stock
(2) Number of shares acquired
2,258,300 shares
(3) Total amount of money delivered in exchange for the acquisition of shares
1,471,163,911 yen
(4) Period during which shares acquired
December 1, 2023 - December 20, 2023
(5) Method of acquisition of treasury stock
Purchases based on a discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of its own shares
1. Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on September 6, 2023
(1) Types of shares to acquire
Common stock
(2) Number of shares to acquire
10,000,000 shares (Maximum)
* 3.4% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock)
(3) Total amount of money to be delivered in exchange for the acquisition of shares
5,000,000,000 yen (Maximum)
(4) Period during which shares can be acquired
September 7, 2023 - April 30, 2024
(5) Method of acquisition of treasury stock
Market trading transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(i) Purchases through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)
(ii) Purchases based on a discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of its own shares
2. Cumulative number of treasury stock acquired in accordance with the above resolution of the Board of Directors（As of December 20, 2023）
(1) Number of shares acquired
7,389,900 shares
(2) Total amount of money delivered in exchange for the acquisition of shares
SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc is a Japan-based holding company engaged in broadcasting business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Media segment is engaged in the broadcasting of fee-charging channels broadcasting service through optical fiber networks. This segment is also involved in the widespread broadcasting of fee-charging channels for client management and advertising, the digitalization and encipherment of broadcast signals, as well as the image and information transmission business through communication satellites and optical fibers. The Universe and Satellite segment provides communication services for public agencies, public institutions, corporate communication, international data communication and mobile communication. The company also operates a public relations business and an Internet portal.