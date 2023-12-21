Dec 21, 2023

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President: Eiichi Yonekura) announces that we have implemented the repurchase of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Paragraph 1 of Article 459 of the Corporate Law and Article 37 of our Articles of Incorporation as follows.

The repurchase of treasury stock pursuant to the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on September 6, 2023 ended upon completion of the following acquisition.

(1) Types of shares acquired Common stock (2) Number of shares acquired 2,258,300 shares (3) Total amount of money delivered in exchange for the acquisition of shares 1,471,163,911 yen (4) Period during which shares acquired December 1, 2023 - December 20, 2023 (5) Method of acquisition of treasury stock Purchases based on a discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of its own shares



1. Details of the resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on September 6, 2023

(1) Types of shares to acquire Common stock (2) Number of shares to acquire 10,000,000 shares (Maximum)

* 3.4% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) (3) Total amount of money to be delivered in exchange for the acquisition of shares 5,000,000,000 yen (Maximum) (4) Period during which shares can be acquired September 7, 2023 - April 30, 2024 (5) Method of acquisition of treasury stock Market trading transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(i) Purchases through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)

(ii) Purchases based on a discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of its own shares

2. Cumulative number of treasury stock acquired in accordance with the above resolution of the Board of Directors（As of December 20, 2023）