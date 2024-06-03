Disclaimer: Please note that the following is a translation of the original Japanese documents prepared only for reference purposes. The Japanese original shall take precedence in the case of any discrepancies between this translation and the original. The Company assumes no responsibility for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from this translation.

Securities code: 9412 June 5, 2024 (Date of commencement of measures for providing information in electronic format: May 30, 2024)

To Our Shareholders,

Eiichi Yonekura,

Representative Director, President

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

8-1, Akasaka 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

Notice of Convocation of

the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to inform you that the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

We have adopted measures for providing information in electronic format for this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The information provided electronically (the "matters subject to electronic provision measures") are posted on the Company's website under "Notice of Convocation of the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website: https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/en/ir/stockinfo/meeting/

This information is also posted on the following websites. Notice on the Web (in Japanese only): https://s.srdb.jp/9412/ Tokyo Stock Exchange Listed Company Search: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

To view the information through the Tokyo Stock Exchange website, please access the website shown above, enter the Company's name or securities code "9412" to search, and click on "Basic Information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

If you are unable to attend on the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, you can also exercise your voting rights in advance either in writing or via the Internet, etc. (including the "Smart Exercise;" the same applies below). Please review the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights following the "Guide to Exercising Voting Rights in Advance" on page 3 by 5:30 p.m. Japan time on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Details

  1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (The reception will commence at 9:00 a.m.)
  2. Venue: 10-4, Toranomon 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

The Okura Tokyo "Orchard" (2F, the Okura Prestige Tower)

3. Purpose of this General Meeting of Shareholders Matters to be reported:

  1. Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports of the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 17th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
  2. Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 17th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal: Election of Nine (9) Board Directors

4. The Others

  1. The following contents of the Electronic Provision Measures Matters are not included in the documents delivered to shareholders who have made a request the delivery of documents, pursuant to laws and regulations, as well as the Company's Articles of Incorporation. The Corporate Auditors and the Accounting Auditor audit the documents subject to audit, including the following items.
    1. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
    2. Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
  3. If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, etc., only your vote via the Internet, etc. shall be deemed as an effective exercise of your voting rights.
    If you exercise your voting rights several times via the Internet, etc., only your final vote shall be deemed as an effective exercise of your voting rights.
  4. If you do not indicate your vote on the proposal on the voting form, it will be treated as a vote in favor of the proposal.

Information for Shareholders

Please carefully consider whether or not to attend this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, taking into account your own physical condition.

We will accept questions from shareholders in advance of the General Meeting of Shareholders, and the proceedings of the meeting will be broadcast live via the Internet.

It is forbidden to record video, audio, or pictures of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, including from the broadcast, or release such recordings on social media, etc.

  • Guide to Exercising Voting Rights in Advance

Please consider exercising voting rights in advance by one of the following methods.

Exercise of voting rights via smartphone ("Smart Exercise"):

Please scan the "QR code" on the bottom right of the voting form using a smartphone, etc., and exercise your voting rights.

Please refer to page 4 for further details.

"QR code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

Deadline for exercising voting rights: The process shall be completed no later than 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024

Exercise of voting rights via the Internet:

Please access the voting-rights-exercise website through a PC or other device, and exercise your voting rights.

Please refer to page 4 for further details.

Deadline for exercising voting rights: The process shall be completed no later than 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024

Exercise of voting rights in writing:

Please indicate your approval or disapproval on the enclosed voting form, and mail it without affixing a stamp.

Deadline for exercising voting rights: The form shall arrive no later than 5:30 p.m. on Thursday,

June 20, 2024

If you are an institutional investor:

You can exercise your voting rights through the electronic voting platform operated by ICJ Inc. by applying in advance to use the platform.

<< Guide to Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc. >>

  • Exercising Voting Rights by "Smart Exercise"

You may log into the voting rights exercise website without entering a "voting rights exercise code" and a "password."

    • Please scan the "QR code" printed on the right side of the enclosed voting form.
      • Depending on your smartphone model, you may not be able to log into the website.
      • To change your vote after exercising your voting rights via "Smart Exercise," please scan the "QR code" again, and enter the "voting rights exercise code" and "password" printed on the voting form.
    • Once logged in, please follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your vote for or against each proposal.
  • Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet
    1. Please access the following voting-rights-exercise website.

https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/ (only available in Japanese)

  1. Please enter the "voting-rights-exercise code," and "password" printed on the right side of the enclosed voting form and log in.
  2. After resetting the new "password," you will proceed to the voting page.
  • Please follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your vote for or against each proposal.

Acceptance of Prior Submission of Questions

Submission period:

From 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday,

June 13, 2024

Submission method:

Access the dedicated website

(https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/contact/sokaiquestion/)

(in Japanese only)

and enter the 9-digit shareholder number printed on the voting form and your name, and then type your question into the advance questions submission form.

Matters that are considered to be of particular interest to shareholders will be answered at this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Not all questions will be answered. We request your understanding in advance.

  • Attending this General Meeting of Shareholders in Person

Please present the enclosed voting form at the reception desk upon your arrival atthis General Meeting of Shareholders. (It is not necessary to seal it.)

Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (The reception will commence at 9:00 a.m.)

Venue: 10-4, Toranomon 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

The Okura Tokyo "Orchard" (2F, the Okura Prestige Tower)

If you have any inquiries, please contact the Stock Transfer Agency Dept. of Mizuho Trust &

Banking Co., Ltd., which is the Company's shareholder register administrator, as shown below.

0120-768-524 (toll free only from Japan)

(9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Live Broadcast of this General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and time of broadcast: Friday, June 21, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

*The broadcast webpage will be accessible from approximately 2 hours before the start time of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (8:00 a.m.).

Login method:

Please access the viewing website

(https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/ir/stockinfo/meeting/)

(in Japanese only)

and select the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (live

broadcast) then login using the 9-digit shareholder number and the 7-digit

postal code printed on the voting form to view this General Meeting of

Shareholders.

  1. You will not be able to exercise voting rights or ask questions while viewing the broadcast on the day, as viewing the live broadcast is not deemed attendance at the General Meeting of Shareholders under the provisions of the Companies Act.
  2. Disruptions may occur to the broadcast video or audio, or you may be unable to view the broadcast, due to factors including your PC environment, the status of your network connection, or simultaneous access by a large number of shareholders.
  3. Only the areas of this General Meeting of Shareholders venue around the seats of the chairperson and corporate officers will be shown in the video broadcast, out of consideration for the privacy of the shareholders attending. However, there is a chance that some shareholders may appear in the video. We request your understanding in advance.
  4. You shall bear your own expenses for connection to the Internet when viewing the broadcast.

Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal: Election of Nine (9) Board Directors

The terms of office of all the nine (9) Board Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.

In that regard, the Company proposes the election of nine (9) Board Directors. The candidates for Board Directors are as follows:

No.

Name

Current position and responsibilities in the Company

1

Toru Fukuoka

Reelection

Representative Director, Chairman

Representative Director, President

In charge of Internal Control

2

Eiichi Yonekura

Reelection

Chief Risk Management Officer

Chief Group Compliance Officer

Chief Information Security Officer

3

Masato Ogawa

Reelection

Board Director

In charge of Space Business

Board Director

In charge of Media Business

4

Koichi Matsutani

Reelection

In charge of Corporate Administration

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Information Management Officer

Reelection

5

Kimiko Ohga

Outside

Outside Board Director

Independent

6

Kenji Shimizu

Reelection

Outside Board Director

Outside

7

Hiroyuki Oho

Reelection

Outside Board Director

Outside

Reelection

8

Setsuko Aoki

Outside

Outside Board Director

Independent

Reelection

9

Katashi Toyota

Outside

Outside Board Director

Independent

Reelection: Candidate to be reelected as Board Director

Outside: Candidate for Outside Board Director

Independent: Candidate for Independent Board Director/Corporate Auditor defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note) The Company has entered into a Directors and Officers liability insurance contract as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to insure all of its Board Directors, with all insurance premiums at the Company's expense. The contract covers compensation for damages and litigation expenses in the event that a claim is made against the insured for damages arising in the course of executing their duties during the insurance period. To ensure that the insured perform their duties appropriately, damage caused as a result of any conduct committed while knowing that the conduct is in violation of laws and regulations shall not be covered, and a certain amount is deductible under the insurance contract. If the candidates for Board Directors are elected, they will be insured under the insurance policy, which will be renewed during their term of office under the same terms and conditions.

1. Toru Fukuoka (Born Mar. 21, 1956)

Reelection

Career summary, position and responsibilities and important concurrent positions

Apr. 1980

Joined the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (currently Ministry of Internal

Affairs and Communications)

Jul. 2009

Director-General of the Telecommunications Business Department,

Telecommunications Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications

Jul. 2010

Director-General of Postal Services Policy Department, Information and

Communications Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications

Sep. 2012

Director-General of Policy Coordination (in charge of Public Relations and Policy

Planning), Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications

Jun. 2013

Director-General of Information and Communications Bureau, Ministry of Internal

Affairs and Communications

Jul. 2014

Director-General of Minister's Secretariat, Ministry of Internal Affairs and

Communications

Jul. 2015

Director-General of Telecommunications Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and

Number of the

Communications

Jun. 2016

Vice-Minister for Policy Coordination (in charge of Postal and Communications),

Company's shares held

Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications

126,967

Nov. 2017

Advisor, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Attendance of the

Jun. 2018

President, The ITU Association of Japan

Jun. 2019

Board Director, the Company

Board of Directors meetings

15/15, 100%

Board Director, Senior Executive Vice President, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Jul. 2019

Unit President of Corporate Planning & Strategy Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Apr. 2021

Unit President of Space Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Apr. 2022

Representative Director, the Company

Representative Director, Senior Executive Vice President, SKY Perfect JSAT

Corporation

Apr. 2024

Representative Director, Chairman, the Company (present)

Representative Director, Chairman, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (present)

Reasons for nomination

Mr. Toru Fukuoka is expected to realize the Group's business growth and improved performance as well as appropriately supervise the entire Group, based on extensive knowledge and experience in the public administration; therefore, he is proposed as a candidate for reelection as a Board Director.

Special interest between the candidate and the Company

There is no special interest between Mr. Toru Fukuoka and the Company.

2. Eiichi Yonekura (Born Sep. 26, 1957)

Reelection

Career summary, position and responsibilities and important concurrent positions

Apr. 1981

Joined C. Itoh & Co., Ltd. (currently ITOCHU Corporation)

Export Power Plant Dept., ITOCHU Corporation

Apr. 2007

General Manager, Plant & Project Business Development Dept., ITOCHU Corporation

Jul. 2008

General Manager, Corporate Planning & Administration Division, ITOCHU

Corporation

Apr. 2009

Executive Officer, ITOCHU Corporation

Apr. 2011

Managing Executive Officer, ITOCHU Corporation

President & CEO, ITOCHU International Inc.

Apr. 2014

Managing Executive Officer, President, Metals & Minerals Company, ITOCHU

Corporation

Jun. 2014

Representative Director, Managing Executive Officer, ITOCHU Corporation

Apr. 2016

Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, ITOCHU Corporation

Apr. 2017

Senior Managing Executive Officer, ITOCHU Corporation

Number of the

Apr. 2018

Advisory Member, ITOCHU Corporation

Jun. 2018

Representative Director, Senior Executive Vice President, the Company

Company's shares held

Representative Director, Senior Executive Vice President, SKY Perfect JSAT

174,438

Corporation

Attendance of the

Apr. 2019

Representative Director, President, the Company (present)

Board of Directors meetings

Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer, SKY Perfect JSAT

Corporation (present)

14/15, 93%

[Responsibilities in the Company]

In charge of Internal Control

Chief Risk Management Officer

Chief Group Compliance Officer

Chief Information Security Officer

Reasons for nomination

Mr. Eiichi Yonekura has high level of expertise as a corporate manager, extensive experience and knowledge at a general trading company, driving our Group's management forward with strong leadership. He is expected to continue to achieve business growth and improved performance for the Group, as well as appropriately supervise the entire Group; therefore, he is proposed as a candidate for reelection as a Board Director.

Special interest between the candidate and the Company

There is no special interest between Mr. Eiichi Yonekura and the Company.

3. Masato Ogawa (Born Jan. 1, 1964)

Reelection

Career summary, position and responsibilities and important concurrent positions

Apr. 1988

Joined Japan Communications Satellite Company, Inc. (currently SKY Perfect JSAT

Corporation)

Jun. 2014

Executive Officer, Deputy Group President of Corporate Planning & Strategy Group,

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Jul. 2015

Group President of Corporate Planning & Strategy Group, Corporate Planning &

Administration Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Jun. 2017

Director, Satellite Network, Inc. (currently SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation)

Managing Executive Officer, Group President of Space & Satellite Business Group,

Space & Satellite Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Oct. 2017

Director, ENROUTE CO., LTD.

Jul. 2018

Group President of Space & Satellite Business Group, Space Business Unit, SKY

Perfect JSAT Corporation

Jun. 2019

Board Director, the Company (present)

Number of the

Board Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer (present),

Unit President of Media Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Company's shares held

Jan. 2020

Unit President of Media Business Unit, Group President of Media Business Group,

110,384

Media Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Attendance of the

Apr. 2020

Unit President of Media Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

May 2020

Outside Board Director, NIKKATSU CORPORATION

Board of Directors meetings

15/15, 100%

Apr. 2024

Unit President of Space Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (present)

[Responsibilities in the Company] In charge of Space Business

Reasons for nomination

Mr. Masato Ogawa has abundant experience and expertise as a corporate manager, and he is expected to achieve business growth and improved performance for the Group, as well as appropriately supervise the entire Group; therefore, he is proposed as a candidate for reelection as a Board Director.

Special interest between the candidate and the Company

There is no special interest between Mr. Masato Ogawa and the Company.

4. Koichi Matsutani (Born Aug. 1, 1965)

Reelection

Career summary, position and responsibilities and important concurrent positions

Apr. 1990

Joined Japan Communications Satellite Company, Inc. (currently SKY Perfect JSAT

Corporation)

Oct. 2008

General Manager, Group Planning & Coordination Dept, Satellite Business Group,

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Apr. 2010

Managing Director, Data Network Center Corporation (currently SKY Perfect

Customer-relations Corporation)

Jul. 2015

General Manager, IT Strategy Division, Business Strategy Department, Multichannel

Pay TV Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Jun. 2017

Managing Director, SKY Perfect Customer-relations Corporation

Jul. 2018

General Manager, Business Strategy Division & Business Strategy Department, Media

Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Jun. 2019

Executive Officer, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Jul. 2019

General Manager, Planning & Administration Division, Media Business Unit, SKY

Number of the

Perfect JSAT Corporation

Apr. 2020

General Manager, Corporate Planning Division, Corporate Planning & Strategy Unit,

Company's shares held

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

46,608

Apr. 2021

Managing Executive Officer, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Attendance of the

Unit President, Corporate Administration Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

(present)

Board of Directors meetings

Jun. 2021

Board Director, the Company (present)

15/15, 100%

Board Director, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (present)

Apr. 2024

Senior Managing Executive Officer, Unit President of Media Business Unit, SKY

Perfect JSAT Corporation (present)

May 2024

Outside Board Director, NIKKATSU CORPORATION (present)

[Responsibilities in the Company] In charge of Media Business

In charge of Corporate Administration Chief Financial Officer

Chief Information Management Officer

Reasons for nomination

Mr. Koichi Matsutani has abundant experience and expertise as a corporate manager, and he is expected to achieve business growth and improved performance for the Group, as well as appropriately supervise the entire Group; therefore, he is proposed as a candidate for reelection as a Board Director.

Special interest between the candidate and the Company

There is no special interest between Mr. Koichi Matsutani and the Company.

