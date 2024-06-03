Disclaimer: Please note that the following is a translation of the original Japanese documents prepared only for reference purposes. The Japanese original shall take precedence in the case of any discrepancies between this translation and the original. The Company assumes no responsibility for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from this translation.
Securities code: 9412 June 5, 2024 (Date of commencement of measures for providing information in electronic format: May 30, 2024)
To Our Shareholders,
Eiichi Yonekura,
Representative Director, President
SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.
8-1, Akasaka 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
Notice of Convocation of
the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We would like to inform you that the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (the "Company") will be held as described below.
We have adopted measures for providing information in electronic format for this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The information provided electronically (the "matters subject to electronic provision measures") are posted on the Company's website under "Notice of Convocation of the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders."
The Company's website: https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/en/ir/stockinfo/meeting/
This information is also posted on the following websites. Notice on the Web (in Japanese only): https://s.srdb.jp/9412/ Tokyo Stock Exchange Listed Company Search: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
To view the information through the Tokyo Stock Exchange website, please access the website shown above, enter the Company's name or securities code "9412" to search, and click on "Basic Information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information."
If you are unable to attend on the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, you can also exercise your voting rights in advance either in writing or via the Internet, etc. (including the "Smart Exercise;" the same applies below). Please review the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights following the "Guide to Exercising Voting Rights in Advance" on page 3 by 5:30 p.m. Japan time on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
1
Details
- Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (The reception will commence at 9:00 a.m.)
- Venue: 10-4, Toranomon 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
The Okura Tokyo "Orchard" (2F, the Okura Prestige Tower)
3. Purpose of this General Meeting of Shareholders Matters to be reported:
- Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports of the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 17th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 17th term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal: Election of Nine (9) Board Directors
4. The Others
- The following contents of the Electronic Provision Measures Matters are not included in the documents delivered to shareholders who have made a request the delivery of documents, pursuant to laws and regulations, as well as the Company's Articles of Incorporation. The Corporate Auditors and the Accounting Auditor audit the documents subject to audit, including the following items.
- Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
- Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
- If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, etc., only your vote via the Internet, etc. shall be deemed as an effective exercise of your voting rights.
If you exercise your voting rights several times via the Internet, etc., only your final vote shall be deemed as an effective exercise of your voting rights.
- If you do not indicate your vote on the proposal on the voting form, it will be treated as a vote in favor of the proposal.
2
Information for Shareholders
Please carefully consider whether or not to attend this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, taking into account your own physical condition.
We will accept questions from shareholders in advance of the General Meeting of Shareholders, and the proceedings of the meeting will be broadcast live via the Internet.
It is forbidden to record video, audio, or pictures of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, including from the broadcast, or release such recordings on social media, etc.
- Guide to Exercising Voting Rights in Advance
Please consider exercising voting rights in advance by one of the following methods.
Exercise of voting rights via smartphone ("Smart Exercise"):
Please scan the "QR code" on the bottom right of the voting form using a smartphone, etc., and exercise your voting rights.
Please refer to page 4 for further details.
"QR code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
Deadline for exercising voting rights: The process shall be completed no later than 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024
Exercise of voting rights via the Internet:
Please access the voting-rights-exercise website through a PC or other device, and exercise your voting rights.
Please refer to page 4 for further details.
Deadline for exercising voting rights: The process shall be completed no later than 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024
Exercise of voting rights in writing:
Please indicate your approval or disapproval on the enclosed voting form, and mail it without affixing a stamp.
Deadline for exercising voting rights: The form shall arrive no later than 5:30 p.m. on Thursday,
June 20, 2024
If you are an institutional investor:
You can exercise your voting rights through the electronic voting platform operated by ICJ Inc. by applying in advance to use the platform.
3
<< Guide to Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc. >>
- Exercising Voting Rights by "Smart Exercise"
You may log into the voting rights exercise website without entering a "voting rights exercise code" and a "password."
- Please scan the "QR code" printed on the right side of the enclosed voting form.
- Depending on your smartphone model, you may not be able to log into the website.
- To change your vote after exercising your voting rights via "Smart Exercise," please scan the "QR code" again, and enter the "voting rights exercise code" and "password" printed on the voting form.
- Once logged in, please follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your vote for or against each proposal.
- Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet
- Please access the following voting-rights-exercise website.
https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/ (only available in Japanese)
- Please enter the "voting-rights-exercise code," and "password" printed on the right side of the enclosed voting form and log in.
- After resetting the new "password," you will proceed to the voting page.
- Please follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your vote for or against each proposal.
Acceptance of Prior Submission of Questions
Submission period:
From 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday,
June 13, 2024
Submission method:
Access the dedicated website
(https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/contact/sokaiquestion/)
(in Japanese only)
and enter the 9-digit shareholder number printed on the voting form and your name, and then type your question into the advance questions submission form.
Matters that are considered to be of particular interest to shareholders will be answered at this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
Not all questions will be answered. We request your understanding in advance.
4
- Attending this General Meeting of Shareholders in Person
Please present the enclosed voting form at the reception desk upon your arrival atthis General Meeting of Shareholders. (It is not necessary to seal it.)
Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (The reception will commence at 9:00 a.m.)
Venue: 10-4, Toranomon 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
The Okura Tokyo "Orchard" (2F, the Okura Prestige Tower)If you have any inquiries, please contact the Stock Transfer Agency Dept. of Mizuho Trust &
Banking Co., Ltd., which is the Company's shareholder register administrator, as shown below.
0120-768-524 (toll free only from Japan)
(9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
Live Broadcast of this General Meeting of Shareholders
Date and time of broadcast: Friday, June 21, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
*The broadcast webpage will be accessible from approximately 2 hours before the start time of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (8:00 a.m.).
Login method:
Please access the viewing website
(https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/ir/stockinfo/meeting/)
(in Japanese only)
and select the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (live
broadcast) then login using the 9-digit shareholder number and the 7-digit
postal code printed on the voting form to view this General Meeting of
Shareholders.
- You will not be able to exercise voting rights or ask questions while viewing the broadcast on the day, as viewing the live broadcast is not deemed attendance at the General Meeting of Shareholders under the provisions of the Companies Act.
- Disruptions may occur to the broadcast video or audio, or you may be unable to view the broadcast, due to factors including your PC environment, the status of your network connection, or simultaneous access by a large number of shareholders.
- Only the areas of this General Meeting of Shareholders venue around the seats of the chairperson and corporate officers will be shown in the video broadcast, out of consideration for the privacy of the shareholders attending. However, there is a chance that some shareholders may appear in the video. We request your understanding in advance.
- You shall bear your own expenses for connection to the Internet when viewing the broadcast.
5
Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal: Election of Nine (9) Board Directors
The terms of office of all the nine (9) Board Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
In that regard, the Company proposes the election of nine (9) Board Directors. The candidates for Board Directors are as follows:
No.
Name
Current position and responsibilities in the Company
1
Toru Fukuoka
Reelection
Representative Director, Chairman
Representative Director, President
In charge of Internal Control
2
Eiichi Yonekura
Reelection
Chief Risk Management Officer
Chief Group Compliance Officer
Chief Information Security Officer
3
Masato Ogawa
Reelection
Board Director
In charge of Space Business
Board Director
In charge of Media Business
4
Koichi Matsutani
Reelection
In charge of Corporate Administration
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Information Management Officer
Reelection
5
Kimiko Ohga
Outside
Outside Board Director
Independent
6
Kenji Shimizu
Reelection
Outside Board Director
Outside
7
Hiroyuki Oho
Reelection
Outside Board Director
Outside
Reelection
8
Setsuko Aoki
Outside
Outside Board Director
Independent
Reelection
9
Katashi Toyota
Outside
Outside Board Director
Independent
Reelection: Candidate to be reelected as Board Director
Outside: Candidate for Outside Board Director
Independent: Candidate for Independent Board Director/Corporate Auditor defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Note) The Company has entered into a Directors and Officers liability insurance contract as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to insure all of its Board Directors, with all insurance premiums at the Company's expense. The contract covers compensation for damages and litigation expenses in the event that a claim is made against the insured for damages arising in the course of executing their duties during the insurance period. To ensure that the insured perform their duties appropriately, damage caused as a result of any conduct committed while knowing that the conduct is in violation of laws and regulations shall not be covered, and a certain amount is deductible under the insurance contract. If the candidates for Board Directors are elected, they will be insured under the insurance policy, which will be renewed during their term of office under the same terms and conditions.
6
1. Toru Fukuoka (Born Mar. 21, 1956)
Reelection
Career summary, position and responsibilities and important concurrent positions
Apr. 1980
Joined the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (currently Ministry of Internal
Affairs and Communications)
Jul. 2009
Director-General of the Telecommunications Business Department,
Telecommunications Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications
Jul. 2010
Director-General of Postal Services Policy Department, Information and
Communications Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications
Sep. 2012
Director-General of Policy Coordination (in charge of Public Relations and Policy
Planning), Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications
Jun. 2013
Director-General of Information and Communications Bureau, Ministry of Internal
Affairs and Communications
Jul. 2014
Director-General of Minister's Secretariat, Ministry of Internal Affairs and
Communications
Jul. 2015
Director-General of Telecommunications Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and
Number of the
Communications
Jun. 2016
Vice-Minister for Policy Coordination (in charge of Postal and Communications),
Company's shares held
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications
126,967
Nov. 2017
Advisor, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
Attendance of the
Jun. 2018
President, The ITU Association of Japan
Jun. 2019
Board Director, the Company
Board of Directors meetings
15/15, 100%
Board Director, Senior Executive Vice President, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
Jul. 2019
Unit President of Corporate Planning & Strategy Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
Apr. 2021
Unit President of Space Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
Apr. 2022
Representative Director, the Company
Representative Director, Senior Executive Vice President, SKY Perfect JSAT
Corporation
Apr. 2024
Representative Director, Chairman, the Company (present)
Representative Director, Chairman, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (present)
Reasons for nomination
Mr. Toru Fukuoka is expected to realize the Group's business growth and improved performance as well as appropriately supervise the entire Group, based on extensive knowledge and experience in the public administration; therefore, he is proposed as a candidate for reelection as a Board Director.
Special interest between the candidate and the Company
There is no special interest between Mr. Toru Fukuoka and the Company.
7
2. Eiichi Yonekura (Born Sep. 26, 1957)
Reelection
Career summary, position and responsibilities and important concurrent positions
Apr. 1981
Joined C. Itoh & Co., Ltd. (currently ITOCHU Corporation)
Export Power Plant Dept., ITOCHU Corporation
Apr. 2007
General Manager, Plant & Project Business Development Dept., ITOCHU Corporation
Jul. 2008
General Manager, Corporate Planning & Administration Division, ITOCHU
Corporation
Apr. 2009
Executive Officer, ITOCHU Corporation
Apr. 2011
Managing Executive Officer, ITOCHU Corporation
President & CEO, ITOCHU International Inc.
Apr. 2014
Managing Executive Officer, President, Metals & Minerals Company, ITOCHU
Corporation
Jun. 2014
Representative Director, Managing Executive Officer, ITOCHU Corporation
Apr. 2016
Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, ITOCHU Corporation
Apr. 2017
Senior Managing Executive Officer, ITOCHU Corporation
Number of the
Apr. 2018
Advisory Member, ITOCHU Corporation
Jun. 2018
Representative Director, Senior Executive Vice President, the Company
Company's shares held
Representative Director, Senior Executive Vice President, SKY Perfect JSAT
174,438
Corporation
Attendance of the
Apr. 2019
Representative Director, President, the Company (present)
Board of Directors meetings
Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer, SKY Perfect JSAT
Corporation (present)
14/15, 93%
[Responsibilities in the Company]
In charge of Internal Control
Chief Risk Management Officer
Chief Group Compliance Officer
Chief Information Security Officer
Reasons for nomination
Mr. Eiichi Yonekura has high level of expertise as a corporate manager, extensive experience and knowledge at a general trading company, driving our Group's management forward with strong leadership. He is expected to continue to achieve business growth and improved performance for the Group, as well as appropriately supervise the entire Group; therefore, he is proposed as a candidate for reelection as a Board Director.
Special interest between the candidate and the Company
There is no special interest between Mr. Eiichi Yonekura and the Company.
8
3. Masato Ogawa (Born Jan. 1, 1964)
Reelection
Career summary, position and responsibilities and important concurrent positions
Apr. 1988
Joined Japan Communications Satellite Company, Inc. (currently SKY Perfect JSAT
Corporation)
Jun. 2014
Executive Officer, Deputy Group President of Corporate Planning & Strategy Group,
SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
Jul. 2015
Group President of Corporate Planning & Strategy Group, Corporate Planning &
Administration Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
Jun. 2017
Director, Satellite Network, Inc. (currently SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation)
Managing Executive Officer, Group President of Space & Satellite Business Group,
Space & Satellite Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
Oct. 2017
Director, ENROUTE CO., LTD.
Jul. 2018
Group President of Space & Satellite Business Group, Space Business Unit, SKY
Perfect JSAT Corporation
Jun. 2019
Board Director, the Company (present)
Number of the
Board Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer (present),
Unit President of Media Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
Company's shares held
Jan. 2020
Unit President of Media Business Unit, Group President of Media Business Group,
110,384
Media Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
Attendance of the
Apr. 2020
Unit President of Media Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
May 2020
Outside Board Director, NIKKATSU CORPORATION
Board of Directors meetings
15/15, 100%
Apr. 2024
Unit President of Space Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (present)
[Responsibilities in the Company] In charge of Space Business
Reasons for nomination
Mr. Masato Ogawa has abundant experience and expertise as a corporate manager, and he is expected to achieve business growth and improved performance for the Group, as well as appropriately supervise the entire Group; therefore, he is proposed as a candidate for reelection as a Board Director.
Special interest between the candidate and the Company
There is no special interest between Mr. Masato Ogawa and the Company.
9
4. Koichi Matsutani (Born Aug. 1, 1965)
Reelection
Career summary, position and responsibilities and important concurrent positions
Apr. 1990
Joined Japan Communications Satellite Company, Inc. (currently SKY Perfect JSAT
Corporation)
Oct. 2008
General Manager, Group Planning & Coordination Dept, Satellite Business Group,
SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
Apr. 2010
Managing Director, Data Network Center Corporation (currently SKY Perfect
Customer-relations Corporation)
Jul. 2015
General Manager, IT Strategy Division, Business Strategy Department, Multichannel
Pay TV Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
Jun. 2017
Managing Director, SKY Perfect Customer-relations Corporation
Jul. 2018
General Manager, Business Strategy Division & Business Strategy Department, Media
Business Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
Jun. 2019
Executive Officer, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
Jul. 2019
General Manager, Planning & Administration Division, Media Business Unit, SKY
Number of the
Perfect JSAT Corporation
Apr. 2020
General Manager, Corporate Planning Division, Corporate Planning & Strategy Unit,
Company's shares held
SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
46,608
Apr. 2021
Managing Executive Officer, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
Attendance of the
Unit President, Corporate Administration Unit, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
(present)
Board of Directors meetings
Jun. 2021
Board Director, the Company (present)
15/15, 100%
Board Director, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (present)
Apr. 2024
Senior Managing Executive Officer, Unit President of Media Business Unit, SKY
Perfect JSAT Corporation (present)
May 2024
Outside Board Director, NIKKATSU CORPORATION (present)
[Responsibilities in the Company] In charge of Media Business
In charge of Corporate Administration Chief Financial Officer
Chief Information Management Officer
Reasons for nomination
Mr. Koichi Matsutani has abundant experience and expertise as a corporate manager, and he is expected to achieve business growth and improved performance for the Group, as well as appropriately supervise the entire Group; therefore, he is proposed as a candidate for reelection as a Board Director.
Special interest between the candidate and the Company
There is no special interest between Mr. Koichi Matsutani and the Company.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 15:15:02 UTC.