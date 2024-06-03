Disclaimer: Please note that the following is a translation of the original Japanese documents prepared only for reference purposes. The Japanese original shall take precedence in the case of any discrepancies between this translation and the original. The Company assumes no responsibility for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from this translation.

Securities code: 9412 June 5, 2024 (Date of commencement of measures for providing information in electronic format: May 30, 2024)

To Our Shareholders,

Eiichi Yonekura,

Representative Director, President

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

8-1, Akasaka 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

Notice of Convocation of

the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to inform you that the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

We have adopted measures for providing information in electronic format for this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The information provided electronically (the "matters subject to electronic provision measures") are posted on the Company's website under "Notice of Convocation of the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website: https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/en/ir/stockinfo/meeting/

This information is also posted on the following websites. Notice on the Web (in Japanese only): https://s.srdb.jp/9412/ Tokyo Stock Exchange Listed Company Search: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

To view the information through the Tokyo Stock Exchange website, please access the website shown above, enter the Company's name or securities code "9412" to search, and click on "Basic Information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

If you are unable to attend on the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, you can also exercise your voting rights in advance either in writing or via the Internet, etc. (including the "Smart Exercise;" the same applies below). Please review the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights following the "Guide to Exercising Voting Rights in Advance" on page 3 by 5:30 p.m. Japan time on Thursday, June 20, 2024.