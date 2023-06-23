SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc is a Japan-based holding company engaged in broadcasting business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Media segment is engaged in the broadcasting of fee-charging channels broadcasting service through optical fiber networks. This segment is also involved in the widespread broadcasting of fee-charging channels for client management and advertising, the digitalization and encipherment of broadcast signals, as well as the image and information transmission business through communication satellites and optical fibers. The Universe and Satellite segment provides communication services for public agencies, public institutions, corporate communication, international data communication and mobile communication. The company also operates a public relations business and an Internet portal.

Sector Broadcasting