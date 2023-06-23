Jun 23, 2023

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President: Eiichi Yonekura) today announced the official appointment of board directors at the 16th General Meeting of Shareholders.
SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. has also announced that SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer; Eiichi Yonekura), a wholly owned subsidiary of SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., resolved the official appointment of board directors at its General Meeting of Shareholders.

1.SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.
1)Board Directors

<Resigned Board Directors>

Name

Previous Title

Iwao Nakatani

Board Director (Non-Standing)

Hiroshi Fujiwara

Board Director (Non-Standing)


2)Corporate Auditors

* Atsuhiko Ohe has remaining terms of office as Corporate Auditor.

<Resigned Corporate Auditor>

Name

Previous Title

Akira Ogawa

Corporate Auditor

2.SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

1)Board Directors

2)Corporate Auditor

* Atsuhiko Ohe has remaining terms of office as Corporate Auditor.

<Resigned Corporate Auditor>

Name

Previous Title

Akira Ogawa

Corporate Auditor

