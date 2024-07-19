News Release

July 19, 2024

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

Notice on the Completion of Payment for New Shares Issued as Remuneration for

Company Directors and Subsidiary Executive Officers and Directors

At the Board of Directors meeting held on June 21, 2024, SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (hereinafter "the Company") decided on the issuing of new restricted-stock shares (hereinafter "this issuing of new shares"). The payment process was completed today, as notified below. For details on this matter, please refer to the "Notice on the New Shares Issued as Remuneration for Company Directors and Subsidiary Executive Officers and Directors" dated June 21, 2024.

(Details)

(1) Payment date

July 19, 2024

(2) Type and number of shares issued

102,841 shares of common stock for the Company

(3) Share price

853 yen per share

(4) Total price issued

87,723,373 yen

(5) Allocation target

36,575 shares to 4 Directors (*) of the Company

*Excluding Outside Directors

66,266 shares to 15 Executive Officers and Directors of

subsidiary

