News Release
July 19, 2024
SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.
Notice on the Completion of Payment for New Shares Issued as Remuneration for
Company Directors and Subsidiary Executive Officers and Directors
At the Board of Directors meeting held on June 21, 2024, SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (hereinafter "the Company") decided on the issuing of new restricted-stock shares (hereinafter "this issuing of new shares"). The payment process was completed today, as notified below. For details on this matter, please refer to the "Notice on the New Shares Issued as Remuneration for Company Directors and Subsidiary Executive Officers and Directors" dated June 21, 2024.
(Details)
(1) Payment date
July 19, 2024
(2) Type and number of shares issued
102,841 shares of common stock for the Company
(3) Share price
853 yen per share
(4) Total price issued
87,723,373 yen
(5) Allocation target
36,575 shares to 4 Directors (*) of the Company
*Excluding Outside Directors
66,266 shares to 15 Executive Officers and Directors of
subsidiary
