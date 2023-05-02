SKY Perfect JSAT : Q&A at video conference for release of results for FY2022

Q&A at video conference for release of results for FY2022 Date April 28, 2023 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm Speakers SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.: Eiichi Yonekura (Representative Director, President) Toru Fukuoka (Representative Director) Masato Ogawa (Board Director) Koichi Matsutani (Board Director, CFO) Background to higher sales in the Space business in the fourth quarter The increase in sales compared to the same period in the previous year was very large in the three months of the fourth quarter of FY 2022. What is the background to this? Wi-Fi use of airplanes contributed to the global-mobile business revenue. Revenue from new government customers increased due to contracts at the end of the fiscal year or an increase in bandwidth. In the Space business, projects related to government agencies are often booked at the end of the fiscal year. Including these, sales have accumulated. Contribution of "Horizons 3e" and "JCSAT-1C" Whether Horizons 3e or JCSAT-1C satellites contributed significantly to the increase in sales? Both had strong impacts. In my own view, "JCSAT-1C" has contributed more although I have not confirmed detailed figures. Costs of the Space business in the fourth quarter I guess that an increase of 0.8 billion yen in others of Operating Expenses is an expense linked to others of Revenue. Is it still difficult to see a contribution to profits because expenses are increasing with related to sales?

Expenses linked to revenues are increasing as you said. In addition, there were some purchases of equipment for the sale of handsets. We believe it contributes substantially to earnings. Impact of Decrease in Promotional Expenses in the Media Business on Acquiring Subscribers, etc. I guess investors asked, "How can you really reduce costs in the fourth quarter?" at the end of the third quarter. In reality, the cost is considerably reduced, and the profit is made. Was the impact on the number of subscribers acquired and contracts as a result of this reduction in advertising and sales promotion expenses so much within your expectations? We believe that it is basically in line with the plan. Profits were added in the fourth quarter due to the large use of the SKY PerfecTV ! Tokyo Media Center for external purposes. Combined with the cost control of advertising and sales promotion expenses, this result was achieved. The number of new subscribers was slightly lower in FY2022 than in FY2021. However, we have been acquiring them at almost the same level, and we recognize that it was in line with our plan. Dividend and share buybacks The company has decided to increase the dividend at the end of fiscal year. Does the company basically consider returning profits to shareholders based on this stance? In addition, there was no announcement on the share buyback in the previous fiscal year. What are your thoughts on shareholder returns? We have decided to increase dividends at this timing, when we judge that we will be able to secure core profitability in the medium term to a certain extent, since we have a basic policy of continuing to pay stable dividends. We have not changed its policy of flexibly returning profits to shareholders, including stable dividends and share buybacks. There was no appropriate timing in conducting various business activities on a daily basis in FY2022. We will continue our policy of proactively returning profits to shareholders, as we indicated last year, after determining the timing in the future.

Upfront investment Is Space Compass the only upfront investment in this term's forecast? Are there other companies that will be equity-method investments? The main factor is Space Compass. However, since we have several equity-method companies, we add that we also take into account the business plans of each company. Higher Sales and Depreciation in the Space Business What are the areas that will drive the 1.85 billion increase in sales this fiscal year? The reason for the 0.7 billion yen decline in depreciation expenses is the end of the depreciation of Superbird-C2? Please tell us a little more details about the sales and cost plans. We expect to continue to increase in the in-flightWI-FI business, the mobile backhaul business, and the government and municipal businesses as for factors behind the increase in revenues in FY2023. Earth-Observation-imaging sales in new business domains could be a particularly significant contributor to earnings compared with the previous fiscal year. We expect large sales in response to large-scale bidding projects related to government agencies. As for depreciation, specifically, the depreciation of the Superbird-C2 completed. Media Business Plan for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2024 How much will the revenue from viewing fees decline and how much will the revenue from FTTH and new businesses increase? Please provide details of the areas of decrease and increase. The cost will be reduced by about 0.9 billion yen, but what kind of things can be controlled, and what are the details of sales and expenses? We forecast a net decrease in the number of subscribers and contractors in FY2023. W e estimate that the decline in viewing fees, business commission fees, and basic fee revenues will be on par with FY2022 since the size of this is about the same as in FY2022. In FY2023, we expect the number of FTTH available households to increase by more than 90,000 to be approximately 0.2 billion yen, the same level as in FY2022.

In order to control costs, we intend to efficiently manage advertising and sales promotion expenses in this fiscal year as well. On the other hand, due to securing the number of subscribers, we expect a decline of about 1 billion yen. Capital Expenditures What is the scale of investing in "Horizons-4" and "Superbird-9"? As for the ground stations, I guess there are a variety of customers, such as the Constellation in LEO. How large is this investment? A: "Horizons-4" and "Superbird-9" are included in the investing plan. "Horizons-4" is included in capital expenditures in existing business because it is a successor to Horizons-1. We will refrain from discussing the exact figures of the scale on this occasion because we have confidentiality obligations. The satellite itself carries both Ku-band and C-bands, but it is Ku-band that we will operate in collaboration with INTELSAT as a joint satellite. Please understand that the size of amount is considerably lower than that of the investment in usual satellites because we split Ku-bandsequally. The scale of "Superbird-9" invested in the previous fiscal year was around 10 billion yen, but we expect this fiscal year to decline even further. The investment for ground stations includes facilities for providing Near Earth Tracking Network services for JAXA as we explained in the presentation. Q: What does 5 billion yen in the Media business invest in? Media-related investment of 5 billion yen represents investment in broadcasting facilities at the SKY PecTV ! Tokyo Media Center. Q: Is the size of the investment in the ground stations 5 or 6 billion yen? It is not such an amount, but it also includes Payload Mission Equipment related to ETS-9 launched by JAXA.