SKY Perfect JSAT : Revision of personnel system and implementation of wage increases

Mar 23, 2023

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President: Eiichi Yonekura) announces that SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer; Eiichi Yonekura), a 100% owned subsidiary, has decided to revise the personnel system and to implement wage increases. The purpose of this revision is to shift to a hybrid personnel system of job-focused employment and membership-type employment. At the same time, in light of the recent global inflation trend, in order to support employees' livelihoods, we will raise the base salary of employees and the starting salary of new graduates. The details are as follows.