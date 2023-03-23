Advanced search
    9412   JP3396350005

SKY PERFECT JSAT HOLDINGS INC.

(9412)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-23 am EDT
498.00 JPY   -0.60%
02:13aSky Perfect Jsat : Revision of personnel system and implementation of wage increases
PU
03/09IQPS Inc. announced that it has received ¥1 billion in funding from SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital Co., Ltd., Ibis Capital Partners, Inc., Investment Arm, Nippon Koei Co., Ltd.
CI
03/03SKY Perfect JSAT's New Subscribers Grow by Nearly 55,000 in February
MT
SKY Perfect JSAT : Revision of personnel system and implementation of wage increases

03/23/2023 | 02:13am EDT
Mar 23, 2023

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President: Eiichi Yonekura) announces that SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer; Eiichi Yonekura), a 100% owned subsidiary, has decided to revise the personnel system and to implement wage increases. The purpose of this revision is to shift to a hybrid personnel system of job-focused employment and membership-type employment. At the same time, in light of the recent global inflation trend, in order to support employees' livelihoods, we will raise the base salary of employees and the starting salary of new graduates. The details are as follows.

  1. Revision of Personnel System and Implementation of Wage Increase
    We have set "Activities by a diverse array of people" as an important materiality theme, with the aim of each and every executive and employee can demonstrate their full potential and play an active role.
    At SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, personnel system will be revised in order to utilize human resources from young people to seniors and realize optimal human resource placement by promoting reskilling. Also, to respond to changes in the external environment such as recent price increases, we will raise the base salary of non-managerial employees by an average of 5%.
    Under the group mission and sustainability policy of "Space for your Smile," we will continue to actively invest in human resources, provide a comfortable working environment, and pursue sustainable growth for the company.
  2. Overview of personnel system revisions
    ・Partial adoption of job-based personnel system that enables assignment beyond organization and grade
    ・Separation of roles and grades and introduction of post allowances according to job responsibilities
    ・Revision of the ranking system to achieve early selection of high performers
    ・A system that allows people of all ages to play an active role, from young to senior
  3. Summary of wage increase
    1. Revision date
    April 1, 2023
    2. Target
    Non-manager regular employees and contract employees
    3. Wage increase rate (average wage increase rate including regular salary increases)
    Average 5.0% * Maximum 17%
    4. Starting salary
    University graduate: 280,000 yen (+30,000 yen)
    Graduate school: 300,000 yen (+25,000 yen)

Disclaimer

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 06:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
