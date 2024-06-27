News Release

June 27, 2024

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

SKY Perfect JSAT Selected as Component

for "FTSE Blossom Japan Index"

We are pleased to inform you that SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President: Eiichi Yonekura) has been included for the first time as a component of ESG index "FTSE Blossom Japan Index" created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is designed as an industry-neutral benchmark that reflects the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices in Japan.

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health

Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE Blossom Japan

Index meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index has been adopted as a benchmark for ESG passive funds by GPIF (Government Pension Investment Fund), the world's largest pension fund. We have now been selected as a constituent stock in five of the six ESG indexes that GPIF uses for Japanese stocks, including the "FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index", "MSCI Japanese ESG Select Leaders Index", "S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index", and "Morningstar Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index".

Under our group mission "Space for your Smile", which also serves as our sustainability policy, SKY Perfect JSAT Group is committed to promoting sustainability management. Through both our Space Business and the Media Business, we strive to connect all information and emotion from Space and Earth, contributing to every "Space" of outer space and future society, and delivering smiles to everyone.

About SKY Perfect JSAT's Sustainability Initiatives https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/en/sustainability/

About FTSE Blossom Japan Index

https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/blossom-japan

