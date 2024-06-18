Jun 18, 2024

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer: Eiichi Yonekura; "SKY Perfect JSAT") announced it has signed a contribution agreement with the United Nations World Food Programme ("WFP"). This partnership aims to contribute to WFP's emergency operations by providing satellite-based internet connection that can be utilized in the case of emergencies in the Philippines to facilitate timely emergency food assistance and humanitarian responses.

Natural hazards, including cyclones, earthquakes and volcanic activities, have become more frequent in recent years due to factors such as climate change, causing severe damage. In response, SKY Perfect JSAT will utilize its JCSAT-1C satellite to help provide vital communications support when local terrestrial networks are unavailable. This marks SKY Perfect JSAT's first corporate social responsibility initiative with WFP. Additionally, SKY Perfect JSAT is the first Asian-based satellite operator to offer technical expertise of a holistic satellite solution to the WFP covering a comprehensive range of services, including satellite internet line, ground equipment, maintenance, and support. This partnership will contribute to enhanced emergency preparedness of the WFP-led Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC)*1.

Credit:Boeing

SKY Perfect JSAT's JCSAT-1C satellite

Credit:WFP

Activities by WFP in the Philippines

Satellite communications is a reliable means of communication that can be deployed quickly to provide connectivity in affected areas, playing an important role especially in the early stages of a disaster to support lifesaving activities. With multiple satellites covering the Asian region, including the Philippines, SKY Perfect JSAT will leverage its assets to support the global challenge to strengthen resilience against disaster.

Under our group mission and sustainability policy "Space for your Smile", SKY Perfect JSAT, as a member of the community and society, is dedicated to creating a better tomorrow through our business initiatives, working together with stakeholders to achieve this goal. By leveraging our resources and expertise as Asia's leading satellite operator, we will contribute to the development of a sustainable society through our involvement in the international humanitarian community. Additionally, we are committed to continue enhancing and expanding our satellite communications services in the Asian region to meet the growing demand for connectivity.

*1 ETC: Emergency Telecommunications Cluster is a global network of organizations that work together to provide shared communications services in humanitarian emergencies. The ETC is one of the eleven clusters designated by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) to coordinate international emergency response in each of the main sectors of humanitarian action. As the lead agency of the ETC, WFP is the first point of call for governments and coordinates response activities amongst ETC partners. The ETC has built a strong network of partners comprised of United Nations agencies and other humanitarian organizations, non-governmental organizations, governments, and the private sector - with a common goal of providing reliable, local, and safe access to communications during emergencies.