August 2, 2023

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

Summary of Business Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

This material contains forward-looking statements based on SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings' own projections and estimates. The markets where SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. is active are extremely volatile, subject to rapid changes in technology, customer demands, economic conditions including prices, the potential failures of satellites and many other variables. Due to the risks and uncertainties involved, actual results may differ from the content of these statements. Therefore, these statements should not be interpreted as representations that such objectives will be fulfilled.

Supplementary Data

. Consolidated Financial Highlights

UnitMillions of Yen

For the year ended March 31, 2023

For the year ending

March 31, 2024

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Cumulative

1Q

Revenues

28,806

29,190

30,597

32,545

121,139

30,009

Operating Income

5,551

5,595

5,566

5,609

22,324

6,919

Ordinary Income

5,924

5,710

5,489

6,069

23,194

7,279

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,033

3,669

3,683

4,423

15,810

4,982

Total Assets

244,497

250,656

255,008

256,815

256,815

257,705

Total Equity

382,366

389,273

385,490

399,055

399,055

391,335

Net Income per Share (Yen)

13.89

12.64

12.68

15.23

54.44

17.15

Total Equity per Share (Yen)

838.34

858.84

873.43

879.33

879.33

882.42

EBITDA*1

11,509

11,103

11,083

11,865

45,562

12,638

Cash Dividend per Unit Share (Yen)

9.00

11.00

20.00

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

23,130

9,160

10,672

14,667

57,630

3,013

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

(1,812)

(6,206)

(8,905)

53

(16,870)

(3,402)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(11,403)

(517)

(6,852)

(648)

(19,422)

(7,407)

*1. EBITDA is calculated as Net Income + Tax Expense + Depreciation Expense+ Goodwill Amortization + Interest Expense.

. Segment Information

（Unit：Millions of Yen）

For the year ended March 31, 2023

For the year ending

March 31, 2024

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Cumulative

1Q

Revenues

28,806

29,190

30,597

32,545

121,139

30,009

Space Business

13,841

14,319

15,677

18,314

62,154

15,445

Media Business

17,463

17,340

17,326

16,601

68,733

16,965

Eliminations and Corporate Total

(2,499)

(2,470)

(2,406)

(2,370)

(9,747)

(2,401)

Operating Income

5,551

5,595

5,566

5,609

22,324

6,919

Space Business

4,128

4,208

4,708

6,106

19,151

5,670

Media Business

1,598

1,546

1,036

(318)

3,863

1,453

Eliminations and Corporate Total

(175)

(158)

(178)

(177)

(690)

(203)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,033

3,669

3,683

4,423

15,810

4,982

Space Business

2,938

2,637

3,221

4,717

13,515

4,008

Media Business

1,159

1,113

696

(189)

2,779

1,081

Eliminations and Corporate Total

(64)

(81)

(234)

(104)

(484)

(107)

Depreciation Expense

5,323

5,258

5,290

5,293

21,165

4,966

Space Business

3,455

3,447

3,473

3,488

13,865

3,187

Media Business

1,742

1,741

1,748

1,737

6,969

1,720

Eliminations and Corporate Total

125

69

68

67

330

58

Capital Expenditures

1,240

5,063

8,759

1,691

16,755

4,034

Space Business

882

4,469

8,188

1,174

14,713

3,278

Media Business

318

569

565

481

1,935

744

Eliminations and Corporate Total

40

24

4

35

105

11

. Reference Data of Media Business

UnitThousand

Total for SKY PerfecTV!

Number of Subscribers and Churn Rate

For the year ended March 31, 2023

For the year ending

March 31, 2024

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Cumulative

1Q

New Subscribers

Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2

137

105

150

178

570

133

SKY PerfecTV!

130

100

144

168

541

126

SKY PerfecTV! Premium Service

6

4

5

9

25

6

SKY PerfecTV! Premium Service Hikari

1

1

1

1

3

1

Churn

Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2

157

172

208

167

703

145

SKY PerfecTV!

133

147

181

143

604

125

Premium Service

22

23

25

22

92

19

Premium Service Hikari

2

2

2

2

7

2

Net Increase

Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2

(20)

(67)

(58)

11

(133)

(12)

SKY PerfecTV!

(3)

(47)

(37)

25

(63)

1

Premium Service

(15)

(19)

(19)

(12)

(66)

(12)

Premium Service Hikari

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(4)

(1)

Total Subscribers

Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2

2,989

2,922

2,864

2,875

2,875

2,863

SKY PerfecTV!

2,168

2,121

2,084

2,108

2,108

2,109

Premium Service

750

731

712

700

700

687

Premium Service Hikari

70

69

68

67

67

66

Churn Rate(%)*3

Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2

5.2%

5.7%

6.9%

5.6%

23.4%

5.1%

SKY PerfecTV!

6.1%

6.8%

8.3%

6.6%

27.8%

5.9%

Premium Service

2.8%

3.1%

3.2%

2.9%

12.0%

2.7%

Premium Service Hikari

2.6%

2.5%

2.5%

2.7%

10.3%

2.4%

*2. The figures are the total amounts for SKY PerfecTV! , Premium Service, and Premium Service HIKARI. SKY PerfecTV! is the service (former SKY PerfecTV! e2) using the satellite at 110 degrees east longitude.

Premium Service is the service using the satellites at 124 and 128 degrees east longitude (including standard definition channels). Premium Service HIKARI is the service using optical fibers.

*3. Quartery Churn Rate is culculated by dividing Each quartery churn subscribers and Total Subscribers at the end of the previous fiscal year.

UnitYen

Average Monthly Subscriber's Payment *4

For the year ended March 31, 2023

For the year ending

March 31, 2024

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Cumulative

1Q

SKY PerfecTV!

3,340

3,362

3,311

3,302

3,329

3,352

Subscription fee

2,962

2,984

2,933

2,924

2,951

2,974

Basic fee and Others*5

378

378

378

378

378

378

Premium Service

3,559

3,562

3,491

3,451

3,517

3,528

Subscription fee

3,128

3,131

3,061

3,021

3,087

3,100

Basic fee and Others*5

431

431

430

430

431

429

Premium Service Hikari

5,079

5,076

5,044

5,014

5,054

5,016

Subscription fee

4,226

4,229

4,203

4,179

4,210

4,189

Basic fee and Others*5

853

847

841

835

844

827

*4. Average amount paid by subscribers in the form of monthly viewing fees, etc. These figures are calculated based on number of cumulative contractors. 30% of subscriber payments for SKY PerfecTV! is recognized as commission fee revenue.

100% of subscriber payments for SKY PerfecTV! Premium Service and SKY PerfecTV! Premium Service Hikari is recognized as viewing fee revenue.

*5. Basic fee and others : Basic fee and rental fee of Set top box

