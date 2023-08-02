Ⅲ . Reference Data of Media Business （ ） （Unit：Thousand） Total for SKY PerfecTV! Number of Subscribers and Churn Rate For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ending March 31, 2024 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Cumulative 1Q New Subscribers Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2 137 105 150 178 570 133 SKY PerfecTV! 130 100 144 168 541 126 SKY PerfecTV! Premium Service 6 4 5 9 25 6 SKY PerfecTV! Premium Service Hikari 1 1 1 1 3 1 Churn Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2 157 172 208 167 703 145 SKY PerfecTV! 133 147 181 143 604 125 Premium Service 22 23 25 22 92 19 Premium Service Hikari 2 2 2 2 7 2 Net Increase Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2 (20) (67) (58) 11 (133) (12) SKY PerfecTV! (3) (47) (37) 25 (63) 1 Premium Service (15) (19) (19) (12) (66) (12) Premium Service Hikari (1) (1) (1) (1) (4) (1) Total Subscribers Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2 2,989 2,922 2,864 2,875 2,875 2,863 SKY PerfecTV! 2,168 2,121 2,084 2,108 2,108 2,109 Premium Service 750 731 712 700 700 687 Premium Service Hikari 70 69 68 67 67 66 Churn Rate(%)*3 Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2 5.2% 5.7% 6.9% 5.6% 23.4% 5.1% SKY PerfecTV! 6.1% 6.8% 8.3% 6.6% 27.8% 5.9% Premium Service 2.8% 3.1% 3.2% 2.9% 12.0% 2.7% Premium Service Hikari 2.6% 2.5% 2.5% 2.7% 10.3% 2.4%

*2. The figures are the total amounts for SKY PerfecTV! , Premium Service, and Premium Service HIKARI. SKY PerfecTV! is the service (former SKY PerfecTV! e2) using the satellite at 110 degrees east longitude.

Premium Service is the service using the satellites at 124 and 128 degrees east longitude (including standard definition channels). Premium Service HIKARI is the service using optical fibers.

*3. Quartery Churn Rate is culculated by dividing Each quartery churn subscribers and Total Subscribers at the end of the previous fiscal year.