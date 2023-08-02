August 2, 2023
SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.
Summary of Business Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
This material contains forward-looking statements based on SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings' own projections and estimates. The markets where SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. is active are extremely volatile, subject to rapid changes in technology, customer demands, economic conditions including prices, the potential failures of satellites and many other variables. Due to the risks and uncertainties involved, actual results may differ from the content of these statements. Therefore, these statements should not be interpreted as representations that such objectives will be fulfilled.
Supplementary Data
Ⅰ . Consolidated Financial Highlights
（Unit：Millions of Yen）
For the year ended March 31, 2023
For the year ending
March 31, 2024
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Cumulative
1Q
Revenues
28,806
29,190
30,597
32,545
121,139
30,009
Operating Income
5,551
5,595
5,566
5,609
22,324
6,919
Ordinary Income
5,924
5,710
5,489
6,069
23,194
7,279
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,033
3,669
3,683
4,423
15,810
4,982
Total Assets
244,497
250,656
255,008
256,815
256,815
257,705
Total Equity
382,366
389,273
385,490
399,055
399,055
391,335
Net Income per Share (Yen)
13.89
12.64
12.68
15.23
54.44
17.15
Total Equity per Share (Yen)
838.34
858.84
873.43
879.33
879.33
882.42
EBITDA*1
11,509
11,103
11,083
11,865
45,562
12,638
Cash Dividend per Unit Share (Yen)
－
9.00
－
11.00
20.00
－
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
23,130
9,160
10,672
14,667
57,630
3,013
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
(1,812)
(6,206)
(8,905)
53
(16,870)
(3,402)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(11,403)
(517)
(6,852)
(648)
(19,422)
(7,407)
*1. EBITDA is calculated as Net Income + Tax Expense + Depreciation Expense+ Goodwill Amortization + Interest Expense.
Ⅱ. Segment Information
（Unit：Millions of Yen）
For the year ended March 31, 2023
For the year ending
March 31, 2024
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Cumulative
1Q
Revenues
28,806
29,190
30,597
32,545
121,139
30,009
Space Business
13,841
14,319
15,677
18,314
62,154
15,445
Media Business
17,463
17,340
17,326
16,601
68,733
16,965
Eliminations and Corporate Total
(2,499)
(2,470)
(2,406)
(2,370)
(9,747)
(2,401)
Operating Income
5,551
5,595
5,566
5,609
22,324
6,919
Space Business
4,128
4,208
4,708
6,106
19,151
5,670
Media Business
1,598
1,546
1,036
(318)
3,863
1,453
Eliminations and Corporate Total
(175)
(158)
(178)
(177)
(690)
(203)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,033
3,669
3,683
4,423
15,810
4,982
Space Business
2,938
2,637
3,221
4,717
13,515
4,008
Media Business
1,159
1,113
696
(189)
2,779
1,081
Eliminations and Corporate Total
(64)
(81)
(234)
(104)
(484)
(107)
Depreciation Expense
5,323
5,258
5,290
5,293
21,165
4,966
Space Business
3,455
3,447
3,473
3,488
13,865
3,187
Media Business
1,742
1,741
1,748
1,737
6,969
1,720
Eliminations and Corporate Total
125
69
68
67
330
58
Capital Expenditures
1,240
5,063
8,759
1,691
16,755
4,034
Space Business
882
4,469
8,188
1,174
14,713
3,278
Media Business
318
569
565
481
1,935
744
Eliminations and Corporate Total
40
24
4
35
105
11
Ⅲ
. Reference Data of Media Business
（
）
（Unit：Thousand）
Total for SKY PerfecTV!
Number of Subscribers and Churn Rate
For the year ended March 31, 2023
For the year ending
March 31, 2024
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Cumulative
1Q
New Subscribers
Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2
137
105
150
178
570
133
SKY PerfecTV!
130
100
144
168
541
126
SKY PerfecTV! Premium Service
6
4
5
9
25
6
SKY PerfecTV! Premium Service Hikari
1
1
1
1
3
1
Churn
Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2
157
172
208
167
703
145
SKY PerfecTV!
133
147
181
143
604
125
Premium Service
22
23
25
22
92
19
Premium Service Hikari
2
2
2
2
7
2
Net Increase
Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2
(20)
(67)
(58)
11
(133)
(12)
SKY PerfecTV!
(3)
(47)
(37)
25
(63)
1
Premium Service
(15)
(19)
(19)
(12)
(66)
(12)
Premium Service Hikari
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(4)
(1)
Total Subscribers
Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2
2,989
2,922
2,864
2,875
2,875
2,863
SKY PerfecTV!
2,168
2,121
2,084
2,108
2,108
2,109
Premium Service
750
731
712
700
700
687
Premium Service Hikari
70
69
68
67
67
66
Churn Rate(%)*3
Total for SKY PerfecTV!*2
5.2%
5.7%
6.9%
5.6%
23.4%
5.1%
SKY PerfecTV!
6.1%
6.8%
8.3%
6.6%
27.8%
5.9%
Premium Service
2.8%
3.1%
3.2%
2.9%
12.0%
2.7%
Premium Service Hikari
2.6%
2.5%
2.5%
2.7%
10.3%
2.4%
*2. The figures are the total amounts for SKY PerfecTV! , Premium Service, and Premium Service HIKARI. SKY PerfecTV! is the service (former SKY PerfecTV! e2) using the satellite at 110 degrees east longitude.
Premium Service is the service using the satellites at 124 and 128 degrees east longitude (including standard definition channels). Premium Service HIKARI is the service using optical fibers.
*3. Quartery Churn Rate is culculated by dividing Each quartery churn subscribers and Total Subscribers at the end of the previous fiscal year.
（Unit：Yen）
Average Monthly Subscriber's Payment *4
For the year ended March 31, 2023
For the year ending
March 31, 2024
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Cumulative
1Q
SKY PerfecTV!
3,340
3,362
3,311
3,302
3,329
3,352
Subscription fee
2,962
2,984
2,933
2,924
2,951
2,974
Basic fee and Others*5
378
378
378
378
378
378
Premium Service
3,559
3,562
3,491
3,451
3,517
3,528
Subscription fee
3,128
3,131
3,061
3,021
3,087
3,100
Basic fee and Others*5
431
431
430
430
431
429
Premium Service Hikari
5,079
5,076
5,044
5,014
5,054
5,016
Subscription fee
4,226
4,229
4,203
4,179
4,210
4,189
Basic fee and Others*5
853
847
841
835
844
827
*4. Average amount paid by subscribers in the form of monthly viewing fees, etc. These figures are calculated based on number of cumulative contractors. 30% of subscriber payments for SKY PerfecTV! is recognized as commission fee revenue.
100% of subscriber payments for SKY PerfecTV! Premium Service and SKY PerfecTV! Premium Service Hikari is recognized as viewing fee revenue.
*5. Basic fee and others : Basic fee and rental fee of Set top box
