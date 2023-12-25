Dec 25, 2023

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President: Eiichi Yonekura) announced below that its 100% owned subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer: Eiichi Yonekura; SKY Perfect JSAT) has concluded the loan agreement of the first "Positive Impact Financing" with Nippon Life Insurance Company.

1.Objectives and Overview of Positive Impact Financing

Positive Impact Finance is the framework based on the Principles for Positive Impact Finance*1 and the implementation guidelines formulated by the United Nations Environment Programme and Financial Initiative*2. It intends to increase the positive impact and reduce the negative impact of an enterprise's overall business activities toward the creation of a sustainable society and economy.

It is characterized by identifying the core impact and related SDGs that a company creates through its business activities, and by continuously helping to realize the impact through monitoring/dialogue on KPI objectives.

Under the sustainability policy and Group Mission "Space for your Smile" SKY Perfect JSAT group set targets and KPIs for 23 materiality issues related to the 9 key issues that our Group is tackling. We try to realize sustainability management that aims to sustainably create both social value and economic value from a medium-to long-term perspective.

Of the goals and KPIs for materiality, we will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by achieving KPI goals for the following issues.

2.Core-Impact and KPIs and its Targets Working through Positive-Impact Financing

3.Sustainability Management Targeted by the SKY Perfect JSAT Group

Since establishing the Sustainability Committee in 2020, the SKY Perfect JSAT Group has strengthened its structure for promoting sustainability management through the establishment of key issues (materiality) themes, targets and KPIs, the establishment of sustainability policies, and the establishment of dedicated departments. Taking into account the threats, risks, and opportunities according to the characteristics of each of the Space and Media businesses, we have set long-term targets and short-term targets and KPIs for each fiscal year as the "Toward 2030" set forth in the respective materiality items. Targets and KPIs are monitored by the committee and the Board of Directors, and the results are disclosed through the sustainability site and integrated reports.

In Fiscal Year 2023, we positioned the "environment" including climate change, "human capital", and "human rights", as priority areas. We are steadily advancing sustainability management by formulating our "Basic Environmental Policy," "SKY Perfect JSAT Group Human Rights Policy," and "SKY Perfect JSAT Group Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy," moving forward the timing of achieving carbon neutral targets, and revising our personnel system based on the formulation of our human resource strategy.

We will continue to contribute to the sustainability of society and the environment and increase corporate value through the implementation of sustainability management.

*1 The Principles for Positive Impact Finance: A common principle for banks and investors to guide efforts to increase positive economic, social, and environmental impacts in 3 dimensions of sustainable development. Compliance with the Principles has been obtained from the Rating and Investment Information, Inc., a third-party opinion.

*2 United Nations Environment Programme and Financial Initiative: Close partnerships with the United Nations Environment Programme and more than 200 banking, insurance, and brokerage firms around the world, working with financial institutions, policymakers, and regulators since their inception in 1992 to integrate economic development and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) considerations into the financial system.

(References)

SKY Perfect JSAT Group Sustainability Website: https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/en/sustainability/

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. : https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/rating/esg/sustainabilityfinance/index.html