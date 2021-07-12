SKY Perfect JSAT : Corporate Governacne Report

Corporate Governance Report

Corporate Governance Report

Updated on June 29, 2021

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

The status of Corporate Governance of SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (the "Company") is as follows.

I. Basic Approach and Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and other Basic Information related to Corporate Governance

1. Basic Approach

As a publicly traded corporation, the SKY Perfect JSAT Group believes that the basic objective of corporate governance is to maximize corporate value in the capital markets.

To accomplish this objective, we must establish favorable relations with all of our stakeholders, including our shareholders, our customers, our business partners, our employees and local communities. At the same time, we recognize the importance of corporate ethics based on compliance with laws. We also view the ability to make rapid management decisions in the face of a changing society and economic environment, as well as the improvement of management soundness, as some of the most significant management issues we face as an organization.

In line with this approach, since the Company's establishment in April 2007, we have worked to ensure and improve transparency and soundness in management. For example, we have appointed several outside directors and voluntarily established the Nomination & Remuneration Committee that acts as an advisory body to the Board of Directors aiming at securing and enhancing management transparency and soundness as a corporate group that provides the Media business and the Space business of a highly public nature. During FY2015, we have established and implemented our original Independence Standards in addition to the criteria for independent directors prescribed by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

As we endeavor to provide timely and accurate information disclosure to our shareholders and investors, we also strive to enhance management transparency through the disclosure of a wide range of information.

[Reasons for not Implementing Each Principle of Corporate Governance Code]

Principle 4.1 Roles and Responsibilities of the Board of Directors: Supplementary Principles 4-1(2) In the midst of rapid changes in the business environment, the Company will make swift and flexible optimal management decisions. The Company will also disclose our forecasts for each fiscal year as a way of disclosing information to shareholders and investors to help them gain a correct understanding of our corporate strategies, financial condition, and other matters. At present, though we have not announced a medium-term business plan, the Company actively discuss management policies and strategies, including medium-term business plans, through intensive discussions with the participation of outside directors, outside corporate auditors, and executives of Group companies in addition to the Board of Directors. The Company confirms and analyzes the progress of these plans and revises the plans and policies as necessary.