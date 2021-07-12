SKY Perfect JSAT : Corporate Governacne Report

The status of Corporate Governance of SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (the "Company") is as follows.
I. Basic Approach and Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and other Basic Information related to Corporate Governance
1. Basic Approach
As a publicly traded corporation, the SKY Perfect JSAT Group believes that the basic objective of corporate governance is to maximize corporate value in the capital markets.
To accomplish this objective, we must establish favorable relations with all of our stakeholders, including our shareholders, our customers, our business partners, our employees and local communities. At the same time, we recognize the importance of corporate ethics based on compliance with laws. We also view the ability to make rapid management decisions in the face of a changing society and economic environment, as well as the improvement of management soundness, as some of the most significant management issues we face as an organization.
In line with this approach, since the Company's establishment in April 2007, we have worked to ensure and improve transparency and soundness in management. For example, we have appointed several outside directors and voluntarily established the Nomination & Remuneration Committee that acts as an advisory body to the Board of Directors aiming at securing and enhancing management transparency and soundness as a corporate group that provides the Media business and the Space business of a highly public nature. During FY2015, we have established and implemented our original Independence Standards in addition to the criteria for independent directors prescribed by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
As we endeavor to provide timely and accurate information disclosure to our shareholders and investors, we also strive to enhance management transparency through the disclosure of a wide range of information.
[Reasons for not Implementing Each Principle of Corporate Governance Code]
Principle 4.1 Roles and Responsibilities of the Board of Directors: Supplementary Principles 4-1(2) In the midst of rapid changes in the business environment, the Company will make swift and flexible optimal management decisions. The Company will also disclose our forecasts for each fiscal year as a way of disclosing information to shareholders and investors to help them gain a correct understanding of our corporate strategies, financial condition, and other matters. At present, though we have not announced a medium-term business plan, the Company actively discuss management policies and strategies, including medium-term business plans, through intensive discussions with the participation of outside directors, outside corporate auditors, and executives of Group companies in addition to the Board of Directors. The Company confirms and analyzes the progress of these plans and revises the plans and policies as necessary.
[Disclosure Based on Each Principle of Corporate Governance Code]
Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings
The Group has a policy to hold shares of other companies only if reasonable grounds exist; for instance, as a mean to establish a business alliance or to maintain and strengthen relationships with
business partners. The Board of Directors review the meanings of each shareholdings semiannually.
If such shareholdings lack strategic objectives and sign of improvement of capital cost, the Board of Directors shall dispose the shareholdings in consideration of market trends. The Board of Directors confirmed the result of the reviewing the meanings of shareholdings for FY2020.
In exercising voting rights, the Group thoroughly considers whether individual matters for resolution will increase the share value, keeping the objectives of such shareholdings in mind. Voting rights are exercised in accordance with established procedures within the Group.
The Group examines the economic rationality of all transactions not only the deals with the shareholders so that we don't harm the common interests of all shareholders. The Group never prevent shareholders' intention to sell their shares
Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions
Competing transactions, conflict-of-interest transactions and self-dealing transactions conducted by directors are subject to a resolution of, and ex post facto reporting to, the Board of Directors. Transactions with major shareholders should be executed only when a preliminary review has concluded that such transactions are reasonable and do not harm the common interests of all shareholders.
Principle 2.6 Fulfillment of Function as Corporate Pension Asset OwnerThe Company has introduced a fund-type defined benefit corporate pension plan operated by the ITOCHU Union Corporate Pension Fund, which has established an Asset Management Committee and conducts appropriate management, considering the fact that the management of corporate pension reserves affects the stable asset building of employees as well as our financial position. In June 2021, we introduced the ITOCHU Union Corporate Pension Fund's Defined Contribution Pension Plan for full-time employees and contract employees under the age of 60 as of June 1, 2021. In addition, we have dispatched personnel with sufficient knowledge of finance and accounting from the Company to representatives of the fund.
Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure
i) Business principles, business strategies and business plans
The Group's Mission and the principles based on said mission with which all officers and employees should comply are posted on our website below.
ii) Basic views and guidelines on corporate governance
For basic views and guidelines on corporate governance, please refer to 1. (1) Basic Approach related to Corporate Governance above.
Policies and procedures in determining remuneration of directors and executive officers by the Board of Directors
Our executive remuneration consists of fixed remuneration, performance-based remuneration and stock-based remuneration. The policy for determining the percentage of remuneration is determined after receiving a report from the Nominating and Remuneration Committee, considering that it functions as an appropriate incentive for improving performance in each fiscal year and increasing
corporate value over the medium to long term. Remuneration for outside directors is limited to fixed remuneration from the viewpoint of emphasizing their independence based on their responsibilities.
When making decisions, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reports to the Board of Directors in order to ensure objectivity in the compensation policy, allocation system, and operations, and the Board of Directors determines the principles. Then the Nomination and Remuneration Committee determines the amount of fixed remuneration and performance-based remuneration to each individual director.
The amount to be paid as the basis for the number of allotments of Shares with Restriction on Transfer (per year) shall be determined by a resolution of the Board of Directors within the limit of the amount of remuneration. The majority of members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is selected from outside directors and the chairperson (chair) is an independent outside director. This ensures the objectivity and fairness of remuneration decisions.
Policies and procedures in appointment and removal of the executive officers and the nomination of candidates for directors and corporate auditors
The Company has voluntarily established the Nomination and Remuneration Committee chaired by an independent outside director, which is an advisory organ to the Board of Directors and whose majority is composed of outside directors.
The Committee independently considers nominations of Directors and officers and the Board of Directors resolves matters of appointment of directors and corporate auditors. For appointments and removals of executive officers including the representative directors, the Board of Directors shall decide whether to bring such appointments and removals to a vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders. For information about the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, please refer to "Condition of Voluntary Committee, Constitution, Chairperson's attributes" in this report.
Appointment and removal of executive officers and appointment and reasons for nomination of candidates for directors and corporate auditors
For appointments of outside directors and outside corporate auditors, please refer to "Corporate Directors-Related Matters" and "Corporate Auditors-Related Matters" in this report. For other directors, please refer to the following "Reasons for nomination." Appointments of directors are subject to resolution at a general meeting of shareholders. Reasons for appointment of candidates for directors as well as career summaries of directors are also provided in the reference materials of notices of convocation of a general meeting of shareholders.
Mr. Shinji Takada, Representative Director, Chairman
Mr. Shinji Takada is expected to implement strategies for our Group's improved performance and appropriately supervise the entire Group, based on a wide range of knowledge of the communications and broadcasting industry, as well as extensive experience as a corporate manager; therefore, he is proposed as a candidate for reelection as a Board Director.
Mr. Eiichi Yonekura, Representative Director, President
Mr. Eiichi Yonekura has high level of expertise as a corporate manager, extensive experience and knowledge at a general trading company, driving our Group's management forward with strong leadership. He is expected to implement strategies for our Group's improved performance and appropriately supervise the entire Group; therefore, he is proposed as a candidate for reelection as a Board Director.
Mr. Toru Fukuoka, Board Director
Mr. Toru Fukuoka is expected to realize a space business vision and improve performance for our Group's business and appropriately supervise the entire Group, based on extensive knowledge and
experience in the public administration; therefore, he is proposed as a candidate for new election as a Board Director.
Mr. Kiyohiro Omatsuzawa, Board Director
Mr. Kiyohiro Omatsuzawa is expected to realize our Group's business growth and improve performance as well as appropriately supervise the entire Group, based on his extensive knowledge in the field of communications and high level of expertise as a corporate manager; therefore, he is proposed as a candidate for new election as a Board Director.
Mr. Masato Ogawa, Board Director
Mr. Masato Ogawa is expected to realize media business strategies for our Group's business growth and improve performance as well as appropriately supervise the entire Group, based on his abundant experience as a corporate manager and extensive knowledge in our Group's overall businesses.
Mr. Koichi Matsutani, Board Director
Mr. Koichi Matsutani is expected to realize financial strategies for our Group's business growth and improve performance as well as appropriately supervise the entire Group, based on his abundant experience as a corporate manager and extensive knowledge in our Group's overall businesses.
Supplementary Principle 4.1.1 Roles and Responsibilities of the Board (Scope of Matters Delegated to Management)
In addition to matters to be resolved by the Board of Directors as prescribed by laws and the articles of incorporation, the Board of Directors resolves mid- and long-term business plans, annual business plans, annual financial plans and other matters prescribed in the Board of Directors Regulations (various plans and matters with significant effects on overall business operations). Other operational decisions are delegated to the management of the Company in accordance with the Administrative Authority Regulations.
Principle 4.9 Independence Standards for Independent Directors
The Company has established Independence Standards applicable to independent directors as described in "Independent Directors-Related Matters" in this report.
Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 View on Balance, Diversity and Size of Board of Directors
The Company specifies in its articles of incorporation that the number of directors be limited to 16. As the Board of Directors is responsible for major operational decision-making and oversight of management and understand the importance of diversity including gender, international business experience, and etc., we consider that it is crucial to appoint directors who will facilitate discussion from various aspects based on their extensive experience and expertise in the Media business, the Space business and other related areas of business management. Appointments of candidates for directors are independently considered by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, an advisory body to the Board of Directors whose majority is composed of outside directors, and resolved by the Board of Directors. For information on the Nomination & Numeration Committee, please refer to "Condition of Voluntary Committee, Constitution, Chairperson's attribute" in this report.
Supplementary Principle 4.11.2 Directors' and Corporate Auditors' Concurrent Positions as Officers at Other Listed Companies
Concurrent positions at other listed companies held by directors and corporate auditors of the Company are disclosed in the notice of convocation of a general meeting of shareholders.
Supplementary Principle 4.11.3 Evaluation of Effectiveness of Board of Directors
The Board of Directors analyzes and evaluates the effectiveness of the Board of Directors based on the annual self-evaluations of each director and discloses a summary of the results.
The measure of evaluating the effectiveness of the Board for the year ended March 31, 2021 and the outline of the results are as follows.
[Measure of Evaluating the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors]
In February 2021, a questionnaire was conducted for all Directors (11) and all Audit Directors (4) by an external institution. The questionnaire on the composition, operation status, details of deliberations, management issues, etc. of the Board of Directors, and at the meetings of the Board of Directors held in April and June of the same year, the Board of Directors discussed the report of the results, analysis, evaluation, and measures to deal with issues.
[Summary of the Results of Evaluation of Effectiveness of Board of Directors]
·The evaluation concluded that each of the six full-time directors and five part-time directors (including two independent outside directors and three outside directors) provided effective opinions and conducted high quality discussions based on their individual expertise and experiences, and accordingly, the effectiveness of the Board of Directors was sufficiently ensured.
·The Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Secretariat of the Board of Directors will play a central role in implementing improvement activities in response to issues such as enhancing discussions on medium-andlong-term management with an awareness of ESG and SDGs and strengthening group governance.
Supplementary Principle 4.14.2 Training for Directors and Corporate Auditors
The Company explains overall management and business operations of the Company to new outside directors and outside corporate auditors to ensure their better understanding of the business operations and management issues of the Company. In addition, after being named as directors or corporate auditors, The Company organizes seminars and workshops as necessary when responses to revisions of applicable laws and regulations including the Companies Act as well as new risks are required. Opportunities to participate in outside training are also provided. The status of the training is reported annually to the Board of Directors.
Principle 5.1 Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders
In pursing sustainable growth of the Company and raising the corporate value over the mid to long term, the Representative Director, President, and the Director, ,Chief Financial Officer, have constructive dialogues with shareholders within a reasonable scope with the support of the Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Department. The Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Department, which regularly shares information with the management and related departments, prepares presentation materials for quarterly Earnings Results Briefings and releases information about the Company. Presentation materials and online archives of Earning Results Briefings are available at the Company's website. Please refer to "IR Activities" in this report for more information.
On a quarterly basis, the Director, Chief Financial Officer, reports to the Board of Directors the opinions and concerns of our shareholders obtained through dialogues in the report concerning investor trends and IR activities. We strive for management that respects the viewpoints of stakeholders including our shareholders.
Furthermore, the Company has established Information Disclosure Regulations, Insider Trading Control Regulations and Disclosure Policy, and endeavors to have dialogues with shareholders and release information without duplicity or prejudice.
